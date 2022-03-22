This is the third in a series of articles about the life and death of Samuel Harvard, a longtime resident of Hyde Park’s streets and alleys.
Samuel Harvard was apparently homeless for most of the last decade, except for a period in 2018-19 when he was safe from the weather. During that time he had his own apartment, courtesy of friends who worked for months to get him housed in Good Shepherd Manor. The 149-unit building at 67th Street and South Stony Island Avenue provides subsidized housing to seniors. It was established in 1985 by a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Church of the Good Shepherd, 5700 S. Prairie Ave.
Hyde Parker David Reid manages residential services there. Trained in social work at the University of Chicago, he remembers Harvard fondly from the time of his occupancy: “He was absolutely a wonderful man.”
Upon learning of his death, Reid said, “I just broke down.” Then he went to his files to see whom Harvard had listed as next of kin.
The blank was unfilled. “I thought, ‘Who’s going to care about him?’”
Worries like that come with Reid’s job. From time to time, a Good Shepherd resident passes away leaving that same blank unfilled. “I find myself knocking on the doors of strangers, asking, ‘Did you know this person?’ And there’s nobody to mourn them.”
Getting Harvard housed was a struggle for Reid and other friends who’d become invested in his welfare. Hyde Park maintenance man Joe Brown – “an angel without wings,” by Reid’s description – brought Harvard to Good Shepherd. By then, Reid had already heard from others who urged him to take a chance on the man.
“I decided, ‘We’ll bring him in, and then we’ll get this whole thing figured out,” said Reid. He knew it would be an uphill battle to put together everything Harvard needed to maintain a permanent residence.
They started with the simple parts. Reid supplied an inflatable mattress, and Brown rounded up more furniture. Brown paid the minimum allowable contribution to the rent: $25 a week, which was supposed to be a stopgap while Reid worked to get Harvard some government assistance.
A notorious collector, Harvard was glad to have a safe place to keep his stuff. And on bad weather days, he must have appreciated the roof over his head. But Reid said he “kept to himself” and didn’t hang around the building, preferring the open sky.
“He had his routines like everybody else. He would get up in the morning and ride around on his bicycle. Every day he would go read the newspapers at the (Blackstone Branch) library.” And then he would go out and see what he could find.
Ultimately the housing effort collapsed, and Harvard was evicted. Reid was sad, but Harvard’s friends said he didn’t mind.
It was not hoarding that provoked the eviction, according to Reid. “There was no rhyme or reason to Sam’s apartment. But he was not the worst hoarder I had in here. Yes, his stuff attracted some bugs, but I had other people stacking newspapers next to the stove. Sam’s apartment was not in any way a danger.”
The problem was rent. Good Shepherd’s charter requires residents to pay whatever portion of rent they can — up to 30 percent of their income. They must also collaborate with the social worker to obtain any government benefits for which they qualify.
Harvard had no income, unless you count what people stuffed into his pockets. He didn’t have the work history to receive regular Social Security benefits. According to Reid’s recollection, Harvard once held a job in public education, which provides a government pension rather than Social Security credit. But it was a short tenure, and the pension had been exhausted long ago.
So Reid tried to get Supplemental Security Income benefits, for which people with little or no income can qualify. He drove Harvard to a Social Security office, where they got the process started and scheduled a follow-up appointment. But when that day arrived, bright and sunny, Harvard and his bicycle were nowhere to be found.
“I understand it,” added Reid, for whom camping is a favorite pastime. “You get out there, you set up camp and you just relax. I’d be happy if I could just camp.”
Harvard moved into Good Shepherd in February 2018. After a year, residents are required to “recertify,” which in his case was simply a matter of going downstairs to the office and signing a bunch of papers. Harvard didn’t respond to written or spoken reminders to do this. In September, he was put on notice that he would be evicted if he failed to recertify. In November, he received a second notice.
He was out on his daily rounds before the office opened in the morning until after it closed, so Reid saw him infrequently. “When I would see him, I’d say, ‘Look, we’ve got to have that paperwork. If you don’t come down, you’ll be evicted.’ It must have seemed to him like so many things. After a while, he didn’t want to do it anymore. He just avoided everybody.”
Early in 2019, following protocol, Good Shepherd opened an eviction case in court. Harvard ignored it, and in March a judge ordered him out. In Reid’s 20 years at Good Shepherd, this has happened only twice. “The courts don’t like to evict senior citizens. Usually the judge will figure out a payment plan or something.
“We would have kept him in here,” said Reid, if Harvard had only paid that visit to the office. “He didn’t want to be a part of the system.”
In a way, Reid agreed with him. “The system is really messed up. It’s extraordinarily hard just to get an ID. Sam had lost his wallet years before and never bothered to replace these things.
“There needs to be an expedited way, where you can make a few phone calls and get an ID within a week. As it is, to get a state-issued ID, you need to show a utility bill or something with your address. And you need a Social Security card. To get a Social Security card, you need a birth certificate…”
Trying to navigate this maze, even as a professional, Reid was exasperated. “It made me feel stupid, and I’m an educated guy.”
Harvard, meanwhile, was uninterested. “He didn’t want to provide a lot of information, and he didn’t want to sit down with you and deal with paperwork. He was what might be described as non-compliant.
“We tried to bring him into our world, but he was fiercely independent. That was the difficult thing.”
When the weather was pleasant, Harvard led what looked to Reid like “an idyllic life.” He was good at navigating the streets, and he was good at appraising fine things. His foraging was an outlet for that talent.
“But nobody can beat the cold,” Reid observed. Once he left Good Shepherd, Harvard was in the same situation as many other wandering Chicagoans who cannot abide the restrictions imposed by homeless shelters. There’s only one overnight warming center in the city and it’s in East Garfield Park, far from Harvard’s chosen neighborhood.
Robert Weiglein, the Hyde Park neighbor who followed Harvard to the emergency room just before he died, still wears a shirt Harvard gave him. It’s a pricey Patagonia shirt, made of gray fleece. Reid, too, has his keepsakes. A box cutter is a reminder of an excursion to the Social Security office at 63rd & Cottage Grove. “I had him go through his pockets, and I said, ‘You can’t take that knife in there,’ so he left it in my car.”
And leaning against a wall in Reid’s office is a spare tire for a bicycle. It was likely the same bike Reid saw Harvard riding one sunny Christmas morning, “as happy as could be.”
