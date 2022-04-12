This is the fourth in a series of articles about the death and life of Samuel Harvard, a longtime resident of Hyde Park’s streets and alleys.
Of the many hazards faced by homeless people, veteran street-dweller Samuel Harvard was able to survive all but one: The bitter cold of a Chicago winter. It’s probably safe to say that most unhoused Chicagoans would like to have a roof overhead. But many, like Harvard, prefer the street to the alternatives.
For these people, better systems could lead to better outcomes, according to an expert interviewed by the Herald. But it would take more effort, more money and a better understanding of mental illness, which complicates the case for large numbers.
We can’t know whether mental illness contributed to Harvard’s death from exposure on January 19. He had spent most of the last decade on the street. Yet, as detailed by the Herald in an earlier report, in 2018 and 2019 he did have an indoor home that was warm, safe, permanent and private. He let it go because keeping it involved paperwork and related nuisances that he apparently found intolerable.
“I think he just liked to feel the wind on his face,” opined caseworker David Reid, one of those who tried hardest to settle Harvard indoors. Another caseworker, who was Harvard’s fraternity brother at Tennessee State University, thinks he must have developed some type of psychosis.
“There are very, very high rates of mental illness” among homeless people, according to Joan Liautaud, a licensed mental health clinician at Heartland Alliance Health. Large numbers have been traumatized, and many have substance issues.
A 2021 analysis of academic studies found that, in high-income countries, mental disorders and/or substance-use problems were identified in three-quarters of homeless people.
These trials, Liautaud said, “lead to homelessness and exacerbate it,” and are in turn exacerbated by the perils of the street or of some make-do shelter.
Breaking that spiral, she argued, requires more than the prevailing social systems can supply.
“I don’t see this as a failure on the person’s part, but a failure on the system’s part. We need to be meeting people where they are. There are folks out there who are not going to walk through the door of a Social Security office, or a hospital, or a doctor’s office. You have to go out and find them. They have to be engaged into treatment.”
Liautaud, interviewed by telephone, is Heartland’s senior director of clinical operations. Heartland sends outreach workers into the streets and shelters to make personal connections with people experiencing homelessness. It’s a labor-intensive effort, requiring patient and persistent outreach by the same worker over time in order to build trust in the client.
“You have to really try to form a relationship. That can be hard if the person has been burned in relationships in the past.
“You have to assume that people know what they need and want. You have to find out, not what we think they need, but what they say they need.”
That kind of listening builds trust. Once trust is established, Liautaud said, a client may become more open to suggestions. “They’ll take risks they wouldn’t have taken without that support.”
She would like to see services moved away from the prevailing “one-sided” approach, where authorities lay down a set of rules with which clients are expected to comply, and “toward mutually agreed-upon expectations – something that feels more collaborative.”
She spoke of the “permanent supportive housing” that Chicago activists are currently campaigning to fund, modeling their approach on promising efforts in cities like Seattle and New York. The idea is one of “relentless engagement,” she said: Not only to place people in permanent housing, but “to wrap a team around them very closely to support them in adhering to the responsibilities of living inside.”
Perhaps such a program could have succeeded where Harvard’s friends failed, by bringing more expertise and sheer manpower to the arduous task of establishing him indoors. Or perhaps no one could have convinced him. People in his situation, Liautaud said, “often have fears about their ability to be a good neighbor.”
“Hoarding is one of the most difficult behaviors to mitigate, and it’s frequently a reason why people are asked to leave.” Hoarding can be associated with any number of mental disorders, but Liautaud has observed “a common history of trauma somewhere in the person’s experience.”
Each collector has their own story, but often “they’ve lost so much… They hold possessions closely because it symbolizes something to them. It’s a buffer, a way of protecting themselves.”
Those who might benefit from mental-health assistance often do not see the need for it. And if they are intelligent and communicate well, they may elude diagnosis.
Yet “there is no correlation” between intelligence and mental health, Liautaud said. Often a person will do well in school only to encounter more and more difficulty in early adulthood. “After completing school, as they get older and bear more responsibilities, a person may have a difficult time focusing.
“There are a whole bunch of reasons why a person may be unable to maintain steady, gainful employment,” she continued. “They may be terrified by hallucinations or delusions… Mental illness is in itself traumatic.”
Even consenting to psychological treatment, a person with a severe and chronic disorder is unlikely to be cured.
“Mental illness doesn’t go away. It’s managed. But it can be managed well.”
Timely intervention can make a huge difference. “The earlier, the better. If you can catch a person in their first psychotic episode… with many people, absolutely you can bend the trajectory.”
In other cases, “even with intervention there will be periods where they deteriorate, like a rollercoaster with deep dips.”
Liautaud is disturbed by the way our society generally regards mental illness. “Lots of people deal with chronic health issues – diabetes, hypertension, obesity.” Yet people with these disorders are seldom so harshly judged.
“We don’t take good care of people who have a mental illness. They’re stigmatized, they’re ostracized. We don’t want to see them as part of our community.”
Recent events in New York City could be seen as a case in point. In February, Mayor Eric Adams announced a security crackdown on public transit lines, following a rash of violent crimes that made people afraid to ride. Bent on building a more attractive image of the transit system, the mayor made it clear that all rules are going to be enforced. That includes the rule against sleeping on the buses and trains that, in bad weather, have long served as de facto homeless shelters.
Chicago recently got its own boost in public-transit security staffing, but homeless people who are not threatening anyone don’t appear to be in the crosshairs. “The City is kind of looking the other way,” said Julie Dworkin, policy director for the Chicago Coalition on the Homeless. “They shouldn’t be implementing policies that kick these people off the trains… and I don’t think they’re doing that.”
