A patient has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in treatment at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
"The infectious disease specialist team at (University of Chicago Medicine) has been preparing since January for potential cases. The patient has no affiliation with the university," wrote Vice President Kenneth S. Polonsky in an email. "Our doctors and staff are working closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide appropriate care for this patient, while following the highest level of precautions to protect others."
The patient is being treated in a specially designed isolation room, and clinical teams are following infection-control protocols (i.e. gowns, gloves, masks and eye shields when providing care and following procedures when removing gear and leaving the unit).
The university's website for more information is www.coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu.
