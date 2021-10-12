The Chicago Police Department's 2nd District is asking the public to attend its virtual Community Conversation, held again virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to gather community input about crime enforcement and ways to engage the community.
It is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6-8 p.m. with registration on Eventbrite, bit.ly/3luRbPJ. The second will be held on Nov.
Last year's strategic plan identified gun violence, vehicular hijackings and quality of life offenses as the three key 2nd District crime reduction priorities.
