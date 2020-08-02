The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) is investigating personnel from a Bronzeville station taking down a Black Lives Matter banner from public view in Kenwood.
Posts to the social media forum Next Door indicate that a firetruck stopped along Cornell Drive near 47th Street on Sunday as the banner was being removed.
"Investigation underway by (CFD) Internal Affairs," said department spokesman Larry Langford when reached for comment. "Nothing to report. Crew not at work again til tomorrow. We are very much on it."
Langford told the Tribune in a statement that the department has "no tolerance for any conduct that demeans any of our residents and visitors, all of whom we have taken a sworn oath to serve" and will "will rapidly get to the bottom of this and if found to be accurate, discipline and corrective action will be swift and just."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.