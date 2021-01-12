Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events permitting is not open until March 31 at the earliest, though that date is subject to change, but Hyde Park cultural events large and small are taking provisional steps for 2021 after the pandemic caused all of them to cancel last year.
"We've had lengthy conversations for the past month about whether or not we'll be able to hold it in May," Hyde Park Garden Fair organizer George Rumsey said in a December interview. "Of course, we have no idea yet, but we're being cautiously optimistic."
If it happens, the Garden Fair will run May 14 and 15 in the Hyde Park Shopping Center. But organizers are facing reality. Normally by this time, they have placed plant orders. That being said, with everyone staying home so much, Rumsey hopes for a good year of sales in house plants, bulbs and succulents.
Likewise, the 57th Street Art Fair is set for June 5 and 6. Applications are being solicited from artists, and judges have been hired. If it can be hosted, organizer Lee Tomlinson hopes it will signal a much-anticipated return to normalcy at the beginning of summer.
"We realize that the odds are that there probably won't be a fair, but we're planning as if there will be one," he said. "If it's at all possible to have the fair, if people are willing to come, if the city's willing to let us have it, we're planning on having the Art Fair."
Tomlinson said that the mission remains the same 74 years in as it did in when it started: "The fair exist for the artists, and the artists really need us. They really need an outlet to sell things, so if we can conduct a fair for the artists, we'll do it."
Eric Williams of The Silver Room said that no plans for his Block Party have been initiated so far: "Thats not a yes or no but more of a 'I don't know.' I think we will have a clearer picture in a month or two."
The same goes for Jonathan Swain of the Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, who said plans for the Hyde Park Brew Fest are still under evaluation and that no decisions have yet been made.
The Nichols Park Advisory Council has had no discussions about the 4th on 53rd Parade so far. “I personally at the moment don’t see how we could do it,” said President Stephanie Franklin, who doubts that vaccinations will be advanced enough by July to have the event.
In a normal world, she said, planning would begin now. But if need be, the parade could be thrown together in a month. “We’d rather not, because it makes 24-hour days for a lot of people,” she said. “It has been done in the past. But I’d say if we could figure it out by the end of April, beginning of May, then there’s a possibility that we could do something.”
The Chosen Few Picnic has a date, July 3, and DJ Alan King said he and the others are hopeful they will be able to do it even though it is too early to know. A decision will probably come in March as to whether the festival will happen in Jackson Park or whether it will happen online again, as it did last year.
"We will obviously be watching the status and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine and herd immunity and trying to get a general sense of the comfort level for events like ours within the community," he said. "We might also take a poll among our past attendees and followers to try to gauge the appetite for attending an outdoor event in July. It’s also not out of the question that we might consider moving the event to later in the summer or early fall."
No information about the Children’s Book Fair, typically held in September, was available at press time. The Hyde Park Jazz Festival, also held in September, held socially distanced and streamed concerts in 2020.
The Used Book Sale has reserved the Hyde Park Shopping Center for Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11. Organizer Betsy Budney said preparations typically begin in May, when volunteers collect banana boxes in which to store the books.
"So it has to be safe to go into the grocery stores to get the boxes," she explained. "Because our book sorting room does not have outside ventilation, it has to be safe for volunteers who are vulnerable, to spend time in an enclosed space, starting mid-August. If we cannot make it happen on the normal timeline, we're hoping to have enough lead time to at least hold a smaller sale during Columbus Day weekend in October."
