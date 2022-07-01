The federal appeals court has denied advocacy organization Protect Our Parks’ request for a preliminary injunction to block the ongoing construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park.
Protect Our Parks v. Buttigieg is the group’s second lawsuit seeking that end, after the failure of Protect Our Parks v. Chicago Park District. The lawsuit against federal Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other plaintiffs was previously unsuccessful at the district court level.
“Protect Our Parks’ central theory is that (the National Environmental Policy Act and section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act) required (federal) agencies to consider alternatives to the Jackson Park site in their evaluation of possible environmental harms. It correctly notes that the agencies, taking a different view of the law, did not do this,” appellate judges Diane Wood and David F. Hamilton wrote.
“The problem with this argument is that none of the federal defendants had anything to do with the site selection — it was the city that chose Jackson Park, and the federal agencies had (and have) no authority to move the project elsewhere. Federal law does not require agencies to waste time and resources evaluating environmental effects that those agencies neither caused nor have the authority to change.”
Protect Our Parks President Herb Caplan said the organization is considering a motion for rehearing and to supplement the record with additional information from recent Supreme Court decisions.
[The city, the Chicago Park District and the Obama Foundation did not respond to request for comment by press time. | The Herald has requested comment from the city, the Chicago Park District and the Obama Foundation.]
The OPC broke ground last summer.
