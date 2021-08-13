For the second year in a row, the Hyde Park Fall Garden Fair has been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, though the Children's Book Fair has been scheduled for next month and the Hyde Park Used Book Sale, another 2020 pandemic loss, is tentatively planned for Columbus Day weekend.
Garden Fair organizers had hoped to organize an expanded fall event this season — the event typically focuses on the sale of bulbs and chrysanthemums — but the surge of the coronavirus' delta variant gave them sufficient pause to cancel it.
Last year's spring 2020 fair cancellation was one of the first announced of what became a cascade to follow, and the fall edition was cancelled, too.
The University of Chicago owns the Hyde Park Shopping Center, where the fair had been scheduled for Sept. 18, and Joy Rosner with the committee said they had not confirmed it could be held there in light of the uncertain pandemic conditions.
"Fortunately we have been ordering our bulbs from Holland for many, many years now. I have lost count. I mean, at least 40 years," said Rosner. "They have so graciously agreed to cancel our order, so it didn't harm us in any way."
The Dutch have agreed to do business with the committee again next year.
"If all goes well, we hope to do our spring fair, which is in May, and we hope to do our fall fair again. We will continue as long as we are able to move our bodies," Rosner said.
The all-volunteer Garden Fair is under the umbrella of the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC); money raised from the fair goes to gardens at churches, schools and the fair itself. Most (but not all) members are in their 70s and 80s.
"The only way we can recruit new members is if we have a fair," Rosner observed. "So these two years, I hope, didn't get in the way of getting new members. And I suspect we will be looking at the possibility of new members at our next fair."
Last year's Children's Book Fair, the 33rd annual installment, was held in nine locations; patrons were instructed to keep walking as much as possible in order to keep risk down. Organizer Paula Florell has confirmed that the fair will return again this year on Sunday, Sept. 19.
And after being cancelled last year, Organizer Betsy Budney emailed that "HPKCC is hoping" to have the Used Book Sale from Oct. 9-11 as planned and that book donations can be taken to the lobby of the Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St., which is open at all hours, beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Anyone with questions or who is interested in volunteering can email booksale@hydepark.org, and information will be updated at the HPKCC website, www.hydepark.org.
"I don't know how anyone can make anything a sure thing today," Budney said in an interview. "We've got the delta variant now. Who knows if something is coming up next? Hopefully it's not. We just want to keep everybody as safe as possible, but also, I love the sale. We also want to have the sale. So we're going to do it if we can. If at all possible, we will do it. We're going to act like we are."
