The Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., will distribute $650,000 to farmers of color in Illinois this fall to help expand food production and access on the South and West side.
The nonprofit is partnering with the Illinois Department of Human Services to give out the money. (The Experimental Station also houses the Herald’s new offices.) The deadline to apply for the grant is September 7, and funds will be awarded by September 30.
Farmers who receive the money will have to use it to expand their food capacity, and agree to supply farmers markets on the South and West sides with some portion of their produce.
“With the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on both residents and farmers, we are eager to provide these grants to further provide South and West Side communities with access to fresh produce,” said Connie Spreen, the Experimental Station’s executive director, in a press release.
The Experimental Station’s 61st Street Farmers Market recently reopened after a months-long hiatus in the midst of the pandemic, with appropriate hygienic and social distancing measures in place. The nonprofit has also been running a food distribution program in collaboration with Star Farm Chicago, which has delivered hundreds of boxes of groceries to low-income households across the city.
For more information, or to apply for the grant, visit experimentalstation.org/fffc.
