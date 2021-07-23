Emmett Louis Till, born July 25, 1941, in Chicago and lynched Aug. 28, 1955, in the Mississippi Delta, aged 14, will be commemorated at the DuSable Museum this Saturday, and on Sunday, a historic landmark plaque will be dedicated at his childhood home in Woodlawn.
At the DuSable, 740 E. 56th Place, Director of Education and Programs and Northwestern University journalism professor Christopher Benson will moderate "Emmett Till at 80: Memory. Meaning. Movement."
Till's cousin the Rev. Wheeler Parker, Jr., Emmett Till Memorial Commission Executive Director Patrick Weems and New York Times Magazine journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones are among the event's participants, which starts at 6 p.m.
On Sunday at the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Home, 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave., Blacks in Green, the nonprofit that recently purchased the property, will host city and neighborhood officials for a plaque commemoration from 3-5 p.m.
