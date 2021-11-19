In partnership with a Chicago nonprofit, St. Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., has installed an electric vehicle charging station in their parking lot, the first public one in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
"Community Charging reached out to us to suggest that we explore this possibility, and we were initially interested because it might be a revenue-generator for the church," said the Rev. Catherine Healy in an interview. "They provided a partial grant to cover the installation, and then we'll charge a low fee to vehicles that come to charge in the lot."
Healy admitted she knew little about electric vehicles, or EVs, when she started the project, but as she learned more, she sensed it was a good way to provide a service to the South Side and, environmentally, "to care for creation, which we believe is part of our call as Christians. God gave us stewardship over the earth. We want to try and protect it."
Vanessa Perkins with Community Charging made contact with the church last year, and serious conversations began about installing the charging station last spring.
"What we're trying to do is build affordable, accessible charging infrastructure in neighborhoods that don't have a lot of that," Perkins said. "There's a lot of charging neighborhoods in Chicago neighborhoods. We want to build close-to-home chargers. Hyde Park has EV chargers, except you have to pay like $20 or $10 an hour to go into a parking garage."
"Houses of worship are awesome places because they're community-builders. They're all about community connectivity. An EV charger for the community is a close-to-home charger, where if I live in an apartment in Hyde Park, I know I can book Catherine's charger a few nights a week or a few hours every few days and use it. And that way I'm able to adopt an electric vehicle."
How long charging an EV varies, but with a level 2, 240-volt charger, the kind the church has, an EV can go from zero to full in something like 10 hours. EVs are moving towards cars with better batteries, and Perkins said motorists are increasingly not having to charge their vehicles every day.
Typically people will book time at the charging station to top off, she said, adding that knowing a station is nearby home or work is critical to knowing that one's vehicle is not going to run out of battery. Many EV owners use regular 120-volt outlets to charge at home ("trickle-charging"); level 3 chargers are even faster, but level 2 chargers are significantly cheaper.
Altogether, St. Paul & the Redeemer's charging station cost $7,000, of which Community Charging paid $2,000 via a grant, and the church covered the rest. The nonprofit has also installed chargers in Albany Park, Old Irving Park and Back of the Yards.
St. Paul & the Redeemer rents its space — indoors typically and the parking lot during the COVID-19 pandemic — to groups like a dog-training and Jazzercize classes. This year, the church has participated in Funding Forward, a program of Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota, around getting churches and religious organizations to "rethink their alignment of money and mission," Healy said.
"We wanted to be in a place where we felt comfortable taking on risk, because there's always risk in a new initiative like this," she said. "This project turned out to cost exactly as much as we anticipated, which was a miracle. That never happens."
The $5,000 they put forward is not "enormous" compared with the church's entire annual budget, but Healy said it's enough that they wanted to spend it intentionally. Soon, any business in Hyde Park could announce they are putting free EV charging in their parking lot, which would eliminate demand for St. Paul & the Redeemer, or ComEd could change its pricing structure.
"There are lots of ways that this could be a financial loss for us, and we knew that there was some risk involved," Healy said. "But after talking to Vanessa at Community Charging and the team at EVmatch, we felt like we were pretty comfortable with the odds, and comfortable that we could at least break even and provide the service to the community. And we felt like that even if it came out to be neutral from a financial standpoint, it was a worthwhile investment in our mission as a church."
"I think a lot of progressive Christians talk about 'creation care' and our responsibility to care for the environment," she said. "Often that's just talk, and this was an opportunity for us to make a financial commitment to bettering our neighborhood toward environmental justice."
Both the state and federal government have passed or are in the process of passing legislation to address climate change. Perkins said it is important to act now regardless of legislative action both because of the immediacy of climate change and "because there is a way to do this community-based solution relatively affordably, and because there is projected demand."
Furthermore, to drive demand, you have to build infrastructure, she said. Consumers already save thousands of dollars a year by driving electric; demand, she said, will only move faster now that policymaking is providing a boost.
People can book time to charge their cars at the church through the EVmatch app, or evmatch.com.
