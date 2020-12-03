Kenwood Academy administrators and teachers are working to support students at the close of a full semester of remote learning.
Attendance, typically 93-94% at this point of the school year, is currently just shy of 92%, which Principal Karen Calloway attributes to students mistakenly not checking into their virtual advisory periods, at which time daily attendance is taken.
"They sometimes don't see it as a core class, and I think they sometimes get a little confused. So we're trying to find out who those students are," she said.
The advisory period focus changes day by day: homeroom check-ins with a teacher on Mondays, social-emotional learning with counselors and clinicians on Tuesdays, "What's Up Wednesdays" with the administrative team and independent labs for additional academic support of students' choosing on Thursdays and Fridays.
While the gap in attendance between this pandemic year and typical years is not huge, Calloway said the big reason that students are missing virtual class is because of preoccupation with their families' financial hardships during the ongoing recession and not because of early issues with access to computers, internet hotspots and other technology — "CPS has done a great job with that," she said. Some students are entering the workforce full-time on top of school to help their families out.
To address families' financial duress, Kenwood is reaching out to parents to determine which families may be experiencing distress. "We're going to allow staff and teachers as well as other families to possibly adopt a family, if they're available to do so," Calloway said. "We're in a time now, especially upon the holidays, where we want to be as supportive and helpful as possible."
Friends of Kenwood Academy, the school's fundraising arm, will assist in the effort.
Calloway said that not too many students have become infected with the coronavirus. COVID-19 has impacted households — students have had to take up responsibilities as parents recover, for instance — but Calloway said she has not had an "overwhelming" number of notices of such situations.
"We try to move along, as a school, to keep students in as much normalcy as possible. We think that helps them emotionally," she said. "I know it helps me emotionally, to try to maintain as much normalcy as possible. We do a case-by-case basis for students who are impacted, and we have a more definitive support system in place for them, depending on what the situation is."
Teachers, she said, have been understanding and pulled back on academic demands in the case of a student directly dealing with the consequences of the disease itself.
Academically, Calloway said there are no more freshmen struggling with the transition from middle to high school this year than other years — 25-30 out of a class of around 530 — but it is substantially harder to reach those students through digital means than it would be in the classroom.
"They have no interest in listening to a teacher; that doesn't engage them," she said. "They cannot connect to learning virtually. It's just challenging for them. They don't want to sit on a computer. They're not performing. They're not doing their classwork."
The solution found is to bring those ninth-graders, a handful at a time, back to the school, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., to get pencil-and-paper assignments to complete at home.
"Obviously we can't bring all the kids up, but we can bring a couple in who may have multiple failures," Calloway said. "Especially a kid who did really well in eighth grade, if they're failing like this right now, it is because of the structure and the style that's going on."
"I had a parent who literally cried when I told her, 'Look, bring your student into the school. We're going to pull the student's homework. You guys go home and do the homework. You guys go home and do the work. Bring the work back to me. We'll turn the work back into the teachers,'" she said.
"That's literally where we are with some of the students. That works better for the parents, some of them, because they don't have to sift through navigating online. That might be a stretch and struggle for them. But this is the vital and necessary support that we want to provide students so that they can be successful."
Assistant Principal Sherry Ball noted that all of her administrative colleagues and office staff have been assigned students to give individualized support, including delivery of printed material to freshmen who are their neighbors.
Freshmen "are learning it on their own, virtually," Ball said. "They're not here to get that real hands-on support, so we're doing our best to make it as parallel to a real school year as possible."
Ball does What's Up Wednesday sessions for juniors and recently taught about college applications and scholarship opportunities — par for the course, in other words, at a school where the students routinely raise tens of millions of dollars in scholarship money and have sky-high college admission rates.
"These are normally the things that our kids are excited about when they're here in the building, and we don't want that to be an exemption since they're not with us in person," she said. "Just like we would do if they were here, we held an informational session, got the kids engaged. They got a chance to ask questions and just have that really intimate time to speak with administrators like myself, deans and other support staff who are involved."
Calloway has used her What's Up Wednesdays to teach seniors about credit scores, checking accounts, credit card scamming and other everyday issues "that have nothing to do with COVID, so it takes them away from thinking about that for that 40 minutes that we're having a conversation."
Put another way, Kenwood preparing its students for life to resume, one way or another, once the pandemic ends.
Nevertheless, counselors, in the middle of the most stressful year in decades, are heavily focused today on helping students with self-care, Ball said. They are on-demand every day for students and families on top of offering guided sessions for small groups of students, including a meditation session, and workshops on managing depression and anxiety. They also refer students to external resources in the community.
"We already know that Kenwood has a rigorous program already, so adding the pandemic to the equation can be challenging," Ball observed. "That was our goal, to really see how we could make things most like a regular, in-person setting."
Dawn Strauss, Kenwood's Latin teacher, has the benefit of having seen all her classes but one year after year, so she knows most of her students from the classroom before the pandemic.
"As a result, what I realized is I needed to focus a lot more on social-emotional learning as part of my curriculum. We focus on that every day, a certain portion of the class." she said. "Since everything comes from Latin — that's my schtick — I connect it to those root words. We've had great units on empathy and courage."
Strauss does one-on-one meetings during her advisory period with students who have fallen behind on their coursework; her work-from-home station has three computer screens, allowing her to easily work through assignments with students while streaming video over Google Meet and Aspen, the Chicago Public Schools grade book, open.
"They can see their scores going up, just so that the work goes in," she said. "My students know that Mrs. Strauss will take the work until the end, because for me, it's about process. It's not some putative thing about deadlines passed."
Furthermore, Strauss said she has never seen so many parents for teacher conferences as she did before this year, when it they were done over the video app. "They were almost six hours straight of back-to-back conferences," she said. "It was amazing, because it was so easy for parents to just pop in like this! I'm hoping that CPS will do some kind of hybrid system forevermore."
Looking more immediately 2021, Calloway said prom and graduation ceremonies are at the top of students' minds. Football may return in February. (Clubs have never stopped meeting, virtually, since the beginning of remote education in March.) Calloway knows that graduation can take place with social distancing in a parking lot, and she said she is looking at outdoor rooftop options for a June dance, if it is possible to gather.
If CPS endorses groups of 50, say, Kenwood will be ready, Calloway promised: "Kenwood is always looking out ahead, because we always want to celebrate the kids in a very safe way, but I just obviously don't know what that's going to look like."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.