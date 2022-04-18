Easter egg hunts returned to the area in full force this year, with parkwide events and smaller backyard affairs taking place around Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn.
The South Side YMCA, 6300 S. Cottage Grove Ave., held one as part of a family fun day, while the Chicago Park District put on its own in Kennicott Park, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave.
Vineyard Church, with its building a block to the north, brought back its own hunt at Stout Park, 5446 S. Greenwood Ave., after taking a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pastel-colored plastic eggs dotted the park’s hill — a favorite sledding spot during the snowy season; children impatiently waiting for the hunt to begin could spend time playing soccer or hopping around on an inflatable castle.
“For us, providing something like this for families in a positive environment — for people to come out and experience joy and hope and a sense of community together — feels really appropriate,” said Aimee Tucker, community life and mission pastor at Vineyard.
For Christians, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion. This return from the dead, Tucker said, represents a form of sacrificial love for humankind, and can help spur a rejuvenated sense of hope and faith.
“We certainly feel like we're in a season and a time where we need a resurrection of hope in our lives — with so much loss that's been experienced, so many issues of racial injustice and just ongoing issues of challenges that people are facing all across the city,” Tucker said.
Vineyard Church will celebrate its 25th anniversary this January. Started in 1998 by a group of students at the U. of C., the congregation met at the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, the Lutheran School of Theology and Kenwood Academy before purchasing its own building, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave., in 2014.
Tucker said the church is planning to have another celebration on Juneteenth, June 19, which commemorates the day in 1865 that Union soldiers announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas.
“We want to celebrate and lean into the heritage that's there to celebrate,” said Tucker. “And we’re just happy to be able to reengage with the community in this way.”
