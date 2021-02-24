The sewer improvement project affecting Hyde Park Boulevard between 53rd and 54th streets should be completed around the end of March, city officials say.
The Department of Water Management is doing the project, which began on Jan. 18, to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. The street will reopen when the project is finished.
