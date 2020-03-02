Early voting opened today at sites in each of Chicago’s wards, and the University of Chicago’s early voting place opens on March 11.
Polling places in the 4th, 5th and 20th Wards are:
- King Community Service Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave. (4th Ward)
- Jackson Park fieldhouse, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. (5th Ward)
- Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St. (20th Ward)
The sites will be open from:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, March 2, to Saturday, March 7
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, March 9, to Friday, March 13
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16 (the King Center will remain open until 7 p.m.)
Early voting also will be available at the University of Chicago Reynolds Club, 5706 S. University Ave., March 11-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Chicago voters may use any early voting site in the city from March 2 through March 16; any ballots cast before Election Day are final, and it is a felony to vote more than once. Government-issued identification is not required but helpful if questions arise (e.g. if two voters with similar names live at the same address).
Registration services are available at every early voting site, but first-time voters or those filing an address or name change must show two forms of identification, one of which must show the voter's current address.
Eligible voters can vote in Democratic and Republican ballots to determine a number of November candidates. At the top of the list are the presidential contenders, but a number of state and county offices are also at stake.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-1st), seeking a 15th term in office, faces three challengers: University of Chicago Law School student Sarah Gad, nonprofits worker Robert Emmons Jr. and organizer Ameena Nuur Matthews.
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd) represents a few blocks of East Hyde Park and is running against former postal worker Marcus Lewis, who has run against her in every primary since she won the 2013 special election.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), who was appointed to the seat last year, is running against attorney Ken Thomas in the primary. Local Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), who represents Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park east of Ellis Avenue, and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) are unopposed on the ballot.
State’s Attorney Kim Foxx (D) faces three challengers: attorneys Bill Conway and Donna More, and former Ald. Bob Fioretti (2nd). Four Democrats — attorney Jacob Meister, Northwest Side state Sen. Iris Martinez (20th), former West Side and suburban Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin (1st) and County Board of Review Commissioner Michael M. Cabonargi (2nd)— are running to be Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County (the incumbent, Dorothy Brown, is retiring).
A number of Democrats are running to be commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. There are also a number of primaries for various vacant circuit and appellate court judgeships.
The Hyde Park-Kenwood Democratic committeewomen for the 4th and 5th wards, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Ald. Leslie Hairston, respectively, are running unopposed on the ballot, as is incumbent U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D). In the 20th Ward, state Sen. Mattie Hunter (3rd) and nonprofits worker Jennifer O. Maddox are running to replace incumbent Kevin Bailey, who is not seeking another term.
No Republicans have filed to be the 5th Ward’s committeeman, but incumbent Lori Yokoyama (4th), an attorney, is running for re-election unopposed, and U. of C. student Matthew Pinna is running unopposed to fill the 20th Ward vacancy. Contested offices on the GOP ballot include the races for U.S. Senate and state’s attorney; no Republicans filed to run for the local General Assembly seats.
