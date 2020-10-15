Dyett High School is due to hold elections for its first-ever Local School Council (LSC) next month, and Principal Cortez McCoy is eager to leverage the elected body of teachers, school staff, parents, community members and students representatives to improve the school and its centerpiece arts program.
The elections, set to take place with all other Chicago Public Schools (CPS) high schools on Nov. 19, will mark another step in the school's comeback since community activists saved its continued existence with a 2015 hunger strike.
"In order to have a local school council, you have to have all four grade levels in place," McCoy said in an interview. "Last year, we had our first graduating class, and we would have had an LSC in place during last school year, but the pandemic came, and that changed the timeline."
But at this point, there is someone running for every spot on the new LSC. "I encourage all the stakeholders to voice themselves by voting," McCoy said.
This is McCoy's second year as Dyett's principal. He taught at Chicago Public Schools from 2006-13 before working as a teacher and assistant dean at Urban Prep Bronzeville charter school, 521 E. 35th St., and as assistant principal at the former UNO charter school in Rogers Park. Then it was back to CPS as assistant principal at Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep, 250 E. 111th St., for two years, before coming to Dyett, 555 E. 51st St.
He said LSCs are a way to leverage stakeholders to improve the school. In particularly, he wants to improve Dyett's performance ranking — currently Level 2+, or good standing — and to enhance the school's instructional practices, resources and focal point arts program, which includes visual arts, dance, music and digital media courses, even during this period of remote learning. Specifically, McCoy wants to improve students' grades and SAT scores.
"I think the arts are something that keeps students motivated, and it keeps them wanting to learn," he said. "If we have an arts program that offers several components, that would then encourage them to want to come to school and want to learn."
As it stands, attendance at this point of the remote-learning period is around 88%, McCoy said.
The Herald will summarize and publish all submitted candidates' statements and list all candidates for LSCs at local schools online and in print before the elections, which are scheduled for Nov. 18 at CPS elementary schools. The Herald will public results online and in print after the elections.
