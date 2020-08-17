Activists celebrated the five-year anniversary of their 34-day hunger strike to save Dyett High School Monday morning, gathering outside the school in Washington Park.
“The lesson of Dyett, I think, is what the microcosm of what the movement for justice around the country needs to look like,” said Jitu Brown, one of the hunger strikers and the national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance. “It was a Black-led fight led by the people directly impacted but supported with honest, humility and courage by people around the city.”
In 2012, the city’s Board of Education voted to phase out Dyett — the school graduated its last students in the summer of 2015, and it was scheduled to remain closed for a year while the district considered three different plans for its future, including two that would transfer the school to private operators.
When CPS delayed a meeting on those plans, activists responded by going on a liquids-only hunger strike. Eighteen days into the action, then–CPS CEO Forrest Claypool announced that the school would reopen as a neighborhood arts school. The strike continued for another two weeks, however, as activists pushed for more concessions. It finally ended on Sept. 22, with the coalition behind the strike writing at the time that it had “prevented the privatization of Dyett.”
“Five years later, the impossible is possible. Ordinary people, parents, came together and they had a vision for their children, and that vision is here today because of those individuals,” said Irene Robinson, another of the hunger strikers, on Monday. “The power is with the people, and we are here to say that anything is possible.”
Since the hunger strike, the activists and organizations who participated have remained a force in city politics. Jeanette Taylor won the 20th Ward aldermanic election last year, and recently helped Woodlawn activists come to an agreement on an affordable housing ordinance with the city.
After the Dyett anniversary ended Monday morning, organizers with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, one of the groups supporting the original hunger strike, headed downtown. They went to help out with another long-haul action — occupying the city’s eviction courts as part of an effort to get Gov. J.B. Pritzker to extend the state’s eviction moratorium and lift the ban on rent control.
The eviction moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 22. Multiple bills in the state legislature to repeal the rent control ban have stalled in committee.
