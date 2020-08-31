A 15-year-old boy was left in critical condition Sunday evening after a drive-by shooting on 63rd Street, according to the Chicago and University of Chicago police departments.
The victim was on the sidewalk at 1233 E. 63rd St. on Aug. 30 at 8:25 p.m. when a silver sedan approached and began firing shots. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was driven to Jackson Park Hospital, 7531 S. Stony Island Ave., by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services in critical condition.
No one is in custody. CPD detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information can report it to 9-1-1 or the UCPD at 773-702-8181.
