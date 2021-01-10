The University of Chicago said on Sunday that Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old doctoral student at the University of Chicago, was among those killed in a series of shootings across Chicago and Evanston on Saturday afternoon.
"We know that this shocking incident brings grief to our entire community and concern for the wellbeing and safety of others," wrote U. of C. President Robert J. Zimmer. "Our priorities at this time are to uphold the safety of our community, and to ensure that support is available for our colleagues and students who knew Yiran or will be otherwise affected."
Fan, who came to the United States from China, was in the fourth year of a joint program in financial economics within the Booth School of Business and the Department of Economics, according to Zimmer. He said that Fan's family in China had been notified.
The other victim of the shootings in Kenwood was Aisha Nevels, a doorwoman at The Barclay condominiums, 4940 S. East End Ave, according to a letter from Richard Holtzman, president of Prairie Shores, the building property manager, in an email to residents.
"The board of directors are discussing a tribute to the victims of this heinous act and the establishment of a memorial fund," he wrote, adding that the company would review the building's security procedures.
Holtzman, reached for comment, called the shooting and Nevels' death a tragedy.
Nevels had worked at The Barclay for many years.
"She was a first-rate, upstanding person. The short conversations we had, you could tell that she was a solid, intelligent, well-spoken and had something to say," said Jack Mitchell, a resident of the building, Sunday afternoon. "She was the ideal person for what she was doing."
Police have identified the gunman as Jason Nightengale, 32, of Chicago, who died in a firefight with the Evanston Police.
At 1:50 p.m. yesterday, Nightengale entered the Regents Park apartments complex parking garage, 5035 S. East End Ave., and shot Fan, who was sitting in his vehicle.
At 2 p.m., the offender proceeded to The Barclay condominiums, 4940 S. East End Ave., entered and reportedly asked Nevels to use the building's phone before shooting her in the chest and Shirley Hinton, a 77-year-old woman retrieving her mail, in the head. Nevels was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center; Hinton is in critical condition.
The shootings mark the first homicides in the Hyde Park-Kenwood area since 2018.
The suspect committed another homicide and critically injured two people in Washington Heights before driving to Evanston, where he injured another woman before he was killed by police.
This story will be updated with any new information.
