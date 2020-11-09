In an interview with the Herald, 2nd District Police Commander Joshua Wallace said he thinks this summer's protests were a "learning experience."
He also said that he doesn’t think the Chicago Police Department (CPD) is systemically racist, though he believes there is widespread "distrust for the police" in the city.
Wallace, who is from the South Side, assumed his current position in February, taking over from Dion Boyd. (Boyd died by suicide in July.) He was therefore only a few months into his tenure when George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“George Floyd, that was unbelievable. That’s a video I don’t think anybody can watch. But you can understand and see why things would stem from that video,” said Wallace.
The weekend after Floyd’s death on May 25, protests and other forms of unrest took place in Chicago, including Hyde Park, where several businesses along 53rd Street had their windows broken. (Wallace himself apprehended a woman swinging a baseball bat.)
Perhaps the most controversial local incident came that Sunday, May 31, when a group of protesters marched peacefully from Bronzeville to Hyde Park. After the protest had officially ended, a police officer in the squad car following the action called in an emergency code over the radio, saying that some of the remaining protesters had surrounded the vehicle and she felt unsafe. (Protesters later insisted that the action was peaceful.)
In response to the call, a phalanx of about a dozen CPD and University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officers began pushing protesters forcefully, causing some to stumble backwards and clearing a path for the squad car to leave. Several officers jabbed at protesters with their batons. Police then blocked a large group of the remaining protesters from leaving the intersection, leading to a tense 40-minute standoff.
“We ended up having a dialogue in which we said, ‘Hey, listen, we're going to open up the street. We're going to walk with you and we're going to take you, you know, as far as you want to go,’ ” said Wallace. “Then there just happened to be another incident that involved a police officer.”
The second incident came after police attempted to arrest people trying to break into the Ulta Beauty, 5228 S. Lake Park Ave., and some activists there tried to intervene to stop the arrest.
“There was an officer who was injured over there, and he ended up having to arrest somebody. And from there, the situation just became tense,” said Wallace, who claimed that he didn’t “see anything violent, and I was there from the start to the finish.”
But a pair of videos from that afternoon show police push several people to the ground, and, in a few instances, swing at them with their batons.
Amika Tendaji and Damon Williams, two activists there, told the Herald in July that they did see violence from police officers. Tendaji said her body was “covered in bruises” from being hit with a baton; Williams, who was arrested, said he was “slammed” to the ground. (He would later file an affidavit in a lawsuit alleging that he had been held in custody without a phone call or access to an attorney.)
“Any complaints that may have resulted from any protests, I know the complaints have been taken, I’m sure they’re being investigated,” said Wallace.
In general, he added that he thinks it’s important to engage in conversation with activists. “I’ve always made it my point to discuss and talk with organizers, you know, ‘What’s your plan? What’s your route?”, he said. “Our biggest thing is to protect First Amendment rights, ensure that everyone has the right to peacefully protest.”
He said that’s what he did during another protest this summer, when he walked up to protesters and asked them, “What does defund the police mean to you?”
“That was a lot of what everything was centered around and, you know, I wanted to get a better understanding as to what citizens’ ideas of defunding the police actually mean. I think everybody has a different approach or a different idea of what that means,” he said.
Wallace declined to comment on whether he believes large-scale reforms to CPD are necessary, saying that “I’m not on a committee to answer those questions.”
He would say, however, that he doesn’t think there is an issue with systemic racism in the police department.
“I don’t believe there’s a system of racism in the police department. I think our biggest problem right now is just there’s a distrust for the police. That’s where we’re at,” he said.
The claim that CPD is systemically racist is most often attributed to a well-known 2016 report from a task force chaired by now-mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was president of the Chicago Police Board at the time.
The report found that “CPD’s own data gives validity to the widely held belief the police have no regard for the sanctity of life when it comes to people of color” and called for an institutional overhaul of the organization.
An investigation into use of force complaints from the Intercept and the Invisible Institute also shows a "stark racial disparity," finding that young Black men were 14 times more likely to experience use of force than young white men.
Wallace argued that policing is improved through focusing on a small scale — better relationships with the community, or more accountability among police officers.
“We’re really trying to bolster up our community engagement side to make sure, ‘Listen, we want to come out here, we want to enjoy whatever you’re enjoying, let’s get together, let’s take a walk down the block, let’s do a blood drive together.’ Let’s come together as a community and a police department and we can do those things together,” he said.
He also defended the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) from criticism, including remarks from Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) at a recent city budget meeting calling for an analysis into the program’s “effectiveness or lack thereof.”
“I’m truly happy with the job that my CAPS department does in regards to outreach, whether it be the young, the old, it's refreshing to see what we're currently working on,” he said. “What we're trying to do is pull more officers in...so the community can see it's not just CAPS, it's the district as a whole, they want to be involved.”
He said that during his first eight months in his new position, he’s also tried to “hone in on accountability.”
“I want everyone to take accountability for their actions when out here in the street. I want all my supervisors to take accountability for all the officers that they supervise,” he said. “Because I think if you hold yourself accountable, and if you truly believe in what you do, I think it creates a better officer in yourself and the officers that you supervise.”
His own reason for coming to police work, he said, was helping an officer arrest someone when he was 19. “I just happened to overhear a radio call about a burglary in progress. I happened to be turning a corner, and I see the officer jump out of the car, and he’s wrestling with the offender on the ground,” he said. “So I went over there and started wrestling with the officer and we got the offender in custody. But it kind of motivated me to say, you know what, I think I want to be the police.”
After spending four years as a police officer with the Chicago Housing Authority, Wallace joined CPD when he was 25. He worked as a sergeant in narcotics and a lieutenant in the 4th District before becoming a tactical lieutenant for Boyd.
“He saw a lot in me, and I worked really hard for him. He really mentored me and guided me to what you need to do to be the district commander,” said Wallace.
Before he became a sergeant, Wallace had 45 allegations of misconduct (none sustained) filed against him, according to the Invisible Institute Citizens Police Data Project’s database.
He was also named as a defendant in six civil suits filed on behalf of people seeking damages for police wrongdoing, including one in 2015 settled for $285,000 by the city. Wallace declined to comment on the allegations or the lawsuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.