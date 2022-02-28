Diego Damis, an immigrant who became a beloved bartender at The Cove Lounge after years of frequenting the bar, was robbed and killed on Friday morning at the intersection of 49th Street and Greenwood Avenue.
Chicago Police Department officers found him unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds at 8:38 a.m. and transported him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police believe the incident happened at approximately 6 a.m. and say circumstances remain under investigation by detectives. (The CPD homicide tip line is 312-746-7330.)
No one is in custody. Damis was 41. Claudia D'Amico, his sister, said his murderer had robbed him.
He was born in Assisi, Italy, on Nov. 7, 1980, to Giuseppe Damis, who preceded him in death, and Rosa Bejar. He had an additional sister, Laura Damis, and a brother, Andrea Damis.
He moved to Chicago in 2015 to help Bejar when her husband and D'Amico's father, Carmelo D'Amico, became sick. They moved to Hyde Park in 2016; Damis worked at Nella Pizza e Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., the Neapolitan restaurant that opened in 2017.
D'Amico moved to Cicero after she finished high school at Kenwood Academy and her parents moved away from Chicago, but Damis stayed in Hyde Park.
"He wanted to stay in Hyde Park so badly," D'Amico said. "After working at Nella, that's when he worked at the bar. He had been a regular there for a long time. He had been a regular, and the story is he went up to them and said, 'I have no experience as a bartender, but I'm willing to learn, and I love this bar.'"
"That was the happiest I've ever seen him. He loved that bar."
Gerald Cook, a coworker at The Cove, 1750 E. 55th St., and a longtime friend, said Damis was funny, curious, good at his job, darts and chess, and popular across all demographics. He said Damis embodied "the spirit of Hyde Park," by which Cook meant inclusivity: someone who was able to overcome not having English as his first language with an "inner love" and the force of his charisma.
Cook remembered the time he took Damis to see the cult alternative rock band Fishbone at the Double Door concert hall in Wicker Park, where a mosh pit broke out.
"He saw all 280 pounds of me crowd surfing, and there was nothing like being on top of that crowd looking down at Diego's face wide open, because he had never seen anything like that. It was really a fun night to see him take in his first punk rock show, and we had a really good time," he said. "He was game to do just about anything."
"He was one of those personalities who made Hyde Park what it is. He had a different world perspective, obviously, coming from a different country, but he definitely embraced Hyde Park and Chicago, and it was definitely fun to be around him as he explored this world that was still new to him."
D'Amico said the police think it was a random crime and that they don't think Damis knew who killed him.
"My brother was a law-abiding person. He was not involved in any criminal activity," she said. "My brother didn't even make that much money. The person who killed him — if they knew him, they would know that my brother makes money just to give money away to people. Any money he was making he was just giving to my mom to help her."
The Italian Consulate has paid for their mother's and siblings' travel to Chicago and sent a representative with the family to the police station. A GoFundMe set up by Cove manager Sonnie Kireta has already exceeded its $5,000 goal. The Cove had an open bar for Damis on Sunday night, in which any money from drinks went to his family.
"At this point, I'm done with the tears, and I'm just angry. And I just want justice for him," said D'Amico. "Of course nobody deserves this, but he was loved by so many people, and he worked so hard and never expected anything in return. And I didn't get to spend enough time with him."
She said she wants the focus to be on his generosity, lack of judgment and gregariousness, saying she had no idea how many people in and around Hyde Park her brother knew, Strangers have been stopping her on the block, asking her if she is Damis' sister or daughter, offering condolences and then launching into stories about him.
"He was definitely a loving person. You got positive vibes off of him almost immediately, in some way, shape, form or fashion if you were to ever engage him, whether he was working as a bartender or working up at Nella," Cook said. "He was just a wonderful guy whom everybody loved. And I know sometimes that's an overused cliche, when you deal with the loss of a person and suddenly they were this perfect human being, but I think it certainly applies to Diego."
A memorial service in Chicago is being planned.
