Armed robbers stole belongings from two women in separate incidents around the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and 58th Street early Monday.
A representative for the Chicago Police Department said the second case report references the first incident, meaning "detectives are aware and investigating all potential leads and angles."
On May 4 at 8:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of East 58th Street, two unknown men exited a vehicle and approached a female pedestrian. They displayed a weapon, patted her down and stole her property before fleeing eastbound on 58th Street. No offender descriptions are available.
Four minutes later on the 5800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, three Black men in their 20s got out of a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet, approached a female victim, displayed a weapon and robbed her before fleeing in an unknown direction.
No injuries were we reported in either incident; no one is in custody.
