A representative from the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) said in a virtual meeting Friday that the agency supports the mitigation measures recommended as part of the federal review process for Jackson Park and the Obama Presidential Center (OPC).
The SHPO had suggested more serious changes in a letter from May, including moving the OPC south within the park to preserve some roadways and prevent the temporary demolition of the Woman’s Garden. That might have presented a serious roadblock for the Section 106 review, because the state agency is required to sign the Memorandum of Agreement that concludes the process.
But during Friday’s webinar, organized as an opportunity for consulting parties to comment on a draft version of the MOA, a representative from the SHPO, C.J. Wallace, said that the group is happy with the city’s answer to their concerns.
“We are satisfied with (Federal Highway Administration) and the city of Chicago’s response to our mitigation comment,” said Wallace, cultural resources coordinator for the SHPO. “We are in agreement that the mitigation measures stipulated in the MOA are representative of the scope and nature of this undertaking and we look forward to executing this MOA and moving forward with the project.”
The mitigation measures in the draft MOA include the rehabilitation of the Statue of the Republic and the English Comfort Station, as well as documentation of resources on the Midway Plaisance and in Jackson Park, particularly around the future site of the OPC. Some consulting parties have criticized the draft because it does not seek to avoid or minimize any adverse effects arising out of the construction of the OPC — measures they say should have been taken before moving to mitigation.
Apart from the SHPO, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (ACHP) are required to sign the MOA before it can go through. Jamie Loichinger, assistant director with the ACHP, encouraged more meetings to incorporate suggestions on the draft memorandum.
“One of the things that has concerned me has been the implication at this is the final consultation meeting,” Loichinger said. “This is a process, not an event and generally, resolution does not happen in one meeting, but we are getting much closer to an appropriate conclusion of the Section 106 process.”
In response to questions from some consulting parties, representatives from the city said they were not sure yet how much the project would cost.
“I would say that with all the city agencies that are involved, we plan on working that out through the individual budgets in our planning budgets and the construction budgets that we already have in place to do these types of improvements. More specifics have not been determined at this time,” said Eleanor Gorski, the first deputy commissioner at the city’s Department of Planning and Development.
Public comment on the draft MOA can be submitted until noon on Aug. 10.
