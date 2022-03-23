The worst surge of COVID-19 deaths in Chicago happened at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. On the single worst day, May 5, 2020, 58 people died.
America's cities fared worst during the first COVID-19, and urban people of color were disproportionately the pandemic's earliest victims: less likely to be able to work from home or to have health insurance, more likely to live in congregant settings or to have the preexisting conditions that caused bad reactions to the disease.
Citywide in Chicago, the next-biggest happened that following winter — 36 Chicagoans died on Dec. 1, 2020 — and this past winter, during the surge caused by the omicron variant. Thirty-six Chicagoans died each day on Jan. 6 and 20.
But on the mid-South Side, omicron fueled a wave much larger than the one the area experienced last winter. During the worst week, Jan. 2 to 8, at least 18 people died. In all of January, at least 73 people died locally.
Among the racial and ethnic groups the Chicago Department of Public Health delineates vaccine uptake by, Black Chicagoans (55.3%) remain disproportionately under-vaccinated compared to Latinos (67.3%), Asians (77.4%) and white Chicagoans (71%).
Other factors correlate with an individual’s decision to get vaccinated, but in a city as segregated as Chicago over the course of a deadly respiratory pandemic, especially when the ultra-contagious omicron variant surged, the repercussions for Black Chicagoans, who have already borne a disproportionate toll over the COVID-19 pandemic’s course, have been tragic.
The vaccines were being rolled out for increasingly mass consumption by last spring; the number of new shots nationwide would peak on April 16, around the time the more-contagious alpha variant became dominant in the United States. Twelve- to 15-year-olds got cleared for the vaccine in May.
Barring one week in May, deaths stayed below five people a week on the mid-South Side, in the four lakefront ZIP codes between 35th and 79th streets, between Jan. 10 and Dec. 18, 2021. The city ended all its remaining pandemic restrictions on June 11.
"March, April, May, June, we were finally at that point when vaccine production was kicking in enough that we were getting enough vaccine," said Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the CDPH, in an interview.
Fewer people in places like the mid-South Side have primary care providers; they may have more unaddressed underlying conditions. CDPH was working to get them connected to the vaccine and to primary care, in order to tailor vaccine messaging to people's individual situations.
"When I'm thinking about who's not connected with a primary care doctor, some of that is about if there's a clinic nearby. But a lot of that is about what experiences people have had previously," she said. "Chronic disease is half of the cause of the Black-white life expectancy gap.
“There's the medical care piece, and there's the systems and the environments that people live in — and both of those contribute. If someone feels as though their concerns have not been taken seriously or they've been written off or they've had to leave their neighborhood to get what they perceive to get high-level care — all of these contribute to at least perhaps a little bit of hesitancy to the medical system."
Then on April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended that administration of the the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused after six reported cases of a rare and severe blood clot in 6.8 million shots. It was lifted 10 days later.
"I would point to when J&J was paused as a notable moment. Look at the data," Arwady said. "I think it was not the only thing that was going on, but I think it gave credence to misinformation. And not that that itself was misinformation, but it really put the brakes on. I just think that's true.
"And especially on the South Side, especially in communities that are primarily Black, there is, because of individual and systemic racism, there's not a lot of trust in government at baseline. There's not a lot of trust in the medical system, I would say, perhaps, for some folks.”
Had the pause not happened, Arwady expects the vaccine drive to have kept momentum that it lost. Almost instantaneously, the city went from not being able to get the vaccines out fast enough to having to send out vaccine buses and do community events. “And not only are we not filling up,” she said. “but we're needing to do a lot more pre-work around this."
CDPH has continued collecting data on what has worked over the course of the year, doubling down on vaccination efforts that worked better in least-covered areas. More than half of the people who used the Protect Chicago at Home program are Black Chicagoans, and they are disproportionately Black South Siders. The program still vaccinates up to 10 people at a time with a $50 award for participants, seven days a week, even though Arwady said the demand doesn't really justify that.
By August, the even-more contagious delta variant was becoming predominant in Chicago and nationwide, sparking a number of breakthrough infections and serious trouble downstate. The city and state reinstated mask mandates; early in the fall, a "booster" dose of vaccine was soon authorized for most people. In November, a vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds got the green light.
Although the vaccines' effectiveness decreased with the delta variant and that, over time, it was less effective at keeping people from getting COVID-19 itself, they were still extremely protective against hospitalization and death. A January article in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that that difference decreased when the omicron variant became predominant in December.
However, protection against infection and death was higher during both delta's and omicron's predominance among people who were vaccinated and boosted, especially those who were 50 and older. The CDC finds that vaccination protects against the coronavirus, even its omicron variant, and urges people to stay up to date with their vaccines by getting boosted.
Age remains the single largest predictor of bad outcomes if someone gets COVID-19. As of March 10, 76.2% of Chicagoans 65 and older are fully vaccinated. That number was nearly met in 60649, South Shore and well-exceeded in 60653, covering North Kenwood, Oakland and southern Bronzeville, where 87.1% of seniors have been fully vaccinated.
As of March 10, 77.5% of all adult Chicagoans, 18 and older, have been fully vaccinated. And here is where disparities on the mid-South Side appear. ZIP code 60615, northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, is the most-vaccinated, where 75.9% of adults are fully vaccinated. Over the pandemic, 73 people, 1 in 569 of its residents, have died of COVID-19.
In 60653, 65.8% of adults are fully vaccinated, and 98 people have died of COVID-19, 1 in 326.
In 60636, southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 62.8% of adults are fully vaccinated, and 96 people have died of COVID-19, 1 in 494.
And in 60649, 57% of South Shore adults have been vaccinated. The neighborhood was hit the worst in the spring 2020 surge: 218 have died over the course of the pandemic, 1 in 211.
That makes 485 people who have died from COVID-19 in those four ZIP codes the past two years. From mid-April 2021, when vaccines became widely available for everyone, to mid-March, at least 179 people died.
Per South Side Weekly's accrual of COVID-19 death data from the Cook County Medical Examiner, 24 Hyde Parkers have died of COVID-19 alongside 32 Kenwood residents, 15 in Oakland, 60 in Douglas, 51 in Grand Boulevard, 26 in Washington Park, 38 in Woodlawn, 97 in Greater Grand Crossing and 216 in South Shore.
Latino and Black Chicagoans had long trailed white and Asian Chicagoans in vaccine uptake, but Latinos now match white Chicagoans in the percentage who have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. Seventy-one percent of white Chicagoans are fully vaccinated, 77.4% of Asian Chicagoans are, 67.3% of Latino Chicagoans are and 55.3% of Black Chicagoans are.
Though it is less virulent, omicron is profoundly more contagious than any of the other variants. Because of its contagiousness, many more people got it. And some of those people, disproportionately unvaccinated, elderly and immunocompromised, get very sick.
Death rates in Chicago were segregated by ZIP code and across the color line — again, not between white Chicagoans and Chicagoans of color, but between Black Chicagoans and everyone else. Arwady emphasized that increasing vaccine uptake among Chicago Latinos has been an uphill climb.
Health care workers got the earliest access to the vaccines, and workers in the industry are disproportionately white and Asian. White and Asian Chicagoans have the fewest number of chronic health conditions, the most trust in the healthcare industry and the most connections to it, all of which is correlated to their early vaccine uptake.
"What I think has not been told as much is that it took longer to get there but through a huge amount of work and building trust and building community partners and investing in the things that work, we have made progress for both Black and Latinx every single week, and we continue to do so," Arwady said. "But the progress for Latino, that slower progress has gotten to a point where I think we're at 82% of Latinos older than 5 and 81% of white Chicagoans over 5.
"And so you look at omicron and you look at hospitalizations and deaths, it wasn't disproportionately Latinos. Not that vaccination was the whole thing, but in a much more highly vaccinated community, we really did disproportionately see these severe outcomes. And we lost a lot of ground as a city, too, when you look at how we'd been doing. In deaths, you compare to other places across the country, we had been doing very, very well. And in omicron, unfortunately, we had more people hospitalized than at any prior point in COVID."
Chicago escaped the worst of last summer's delta variant-fueled surge because that variant wasn't as infectious, Arwady said; Chicago was as of last summer and still today more vaccinated than many of the areas that experienced particularly bad surges.
Local week-to-week second-dose vaccine uptake has slowed in recent weeks, to 0.1% from 0.3% or more.
"People aren't paying attention to COVID, but it doesn't mean we're done," Arwady said. "This is where I want to do more with CPS. I want to do more particularly in the least-vaccinated areas. You look at the data and it's so clear that, although it's not perfect, it's the most important thing there. And we've got to keep working on it."
Pandemic has spurred development of public health infrastructure, Arwady says
Chicago is continuing the rollout of oral antivirals that can negate COVID-19's harmful effects if people take them immediately after being diagnosed and within five days of symptoms beginning. When vaccines for children younger than 5 are approved, they will need to be administered, too.
"We have plans for everything, and big plans and important plans," Arwady said.
The $1.5 trillion in appropriations Congress passed recently did not, however, include $15.6 billion in pandemic funding House Democrats wanted but stripped in order to get Republicans' support for parts of the package.
"I was very concerned by what had been in the first version," Arwady said. "That would have set, I think, a really concerning precedent, because what we've seen over and over again is this tendency to allocate money and then, if it doesn't get spent right away, think that it's not actually needed."
"I am worried that this early in not even post-COVID that there is real consideration at the national level of pulling back funding that has already been allocated," she said.
Arwady said the money the federal government was considering allocating was to ensure that public health entities had infrastructure in place in the eventuality that new COVID-19 variants arise, more domestic vaccine production capacity and general nationwide pandemic preparedness. The Associated Press reports that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans a standalone House vote on the funding that will likely go nowhere in the Senate.
"It won't be an immediate repercussion,” Arwady said. “Of course, we're very hopeful that there will be a version passed. But the last thing I want to do is see any decision about pulling money from states and locals to fund federal COVID priorities," she said. "I actually think when you think about national security and the ways that that has been more broadened to think about health security, I think we may see (the funding)."
The politicization of the pandemic has led to a politicization of public health authorities. Arwady, however, said she does not think that translates to public health funding, noting debates about masks are different than whether or not the country has materials to respond to public health threats.
"I actually feel pretty strongly that it is in everybody's best interest to talk a lot about preparedness, what it means to be strong, what it means to be able to defend against pandemics, etc.," she said. "There is a lot to this global health security agenda. It's something that doesn't have anything to do with limits to individuals' freedoms or some of the other pieces of this that have been politicized. And I think it's not like anybody in the country has recognized it is when supply chains are disrupted globally, what that can mean for a country to not be able to have some of the basics that it needs for protection against infectious disease."
Arwady joined CDPH in 2015. She said public health emergency preparedness took off as a field in the U.S. after 9/11 and the subsequent anthrax attacks. She said Chicago got funding and has done much in the way of emergency preparedness over the past 20 years. The CDPH's hospital partners, for example, treat the Chicago Marathon and Lollapalooza as a fake large-scale public health emergencies — something that came in handy when it came to transferring patients to where there was space when there were suddenly a pandemic surge's worth of patients. In 2019, the department did a large-scale look at its influenza preparedness plan; closing Chicago Public Schools and feeding kids was a theorized contingency.
Institutions in the city, including congregant care facilities in Hyde Park, health care clinics and UChicago Medicine, were accepting personal protective equipment donations in the earliest days of the pandemic. Arwady said the planning that CDPH was funded to do was around hospitals, adding that, in the chaotic spring of 2020, the department "did distribute millions of pristinely stored, right-fitted N95 masks."
Ventilators were in storage, too, but as most people who got COVID-19 in the first wave can attest, tests for the then-brand disease were rare. Arwady said eye protection, which is not part of PPE for flu, was, too. But Chicago was not prepared to get masks for everyone, because the federal government had not allocated money for a situation in which everyone would need masks.
"They had really thought about protecting the health care system," Arwady said. "And so while we had done some emergency planning certainly for outpatient providers, it was not anything like the scale we had done with hospitals."
"One of the reasons why Chicago is in a good place to talk about what preparedness looks like nationally post-this is that I think, honest to God, we really were in one of the best places in the whole country for this," Arwady said. "It's like where was that useful? Where were the gaps? And I think the biggest gap, and when I think about being prepared and some of this long-term, it's not so much about the PPE. The stuff is important. We've got to do that, but the U.S. is not going to get caught flat-footed on that again."
She noted that supplies of PPE went down during the 2009 swine flu pandemic and were never restocked. "It was never a priority," she said. Public health has been something that governments are notoriously loath to spend money on.
Furthermore, Arwady said public health lacked human infrastructure: not just departmental manpower, but community-based paid baseline-trained people.
CDPH has contracted with community organizations to work on things like contact tracing and neighborhood vaccine outreach. The department gave a big grant to the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which in turn funded 31 community organizations on the West and South sides — some in health, some in housing, food security or education — to initially work as contact tracers, after CDPH paid the health care organizations that tested people to do case investigation on people who had tested positive to identify those they had been around.
"There've been more than 800 Chicagoans hired into this, and that is the kind of workforce I need long-term to be prepared, because they're connected to the community," Arwady said.
They have gone to the City Colleges for training on the job, and she said that they are good at talking to people and invested in their communities' health. After working as contact tracers, their roles have evolved into vaccine ambassadors, doing door-to-door outreach and working at schools and signing people up for Protect Chicago at Home. They work at the city's call center, which has taken 500,000 calls. (The number is 312-746-4835.)
"They've been our flexible workforce that, depending on what that need is, whenever there's something that's very community-based, they've been able to be flexible," Arwady said. "We want that kind of work sustained — not for COVID, for the other Healthy Chicago 2025 priorities."
That five-year health improvement plan is focused on racial and health equity in an attempt to reduce the Black-white life expectancy gap through housing, food access, environment, public safety, neighborhood planning and development, health and human services, and public health systems organizations. The organizations in the corps are working in their neighborhoods on different areas like cancer mortality or food equity.
"The idea is you're working on these things that public health needs to be working on all the time, but you create a community infrastructure with real jobs and the ability to keep growing that can also on a dime switch when you've got an urgent need to support," Arwady said. "And you can't build that at the time of the pandemic. You got to build those tables. You've got to build the networks of people working on public health all the time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.