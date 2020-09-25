The deadline to get on the ballot for Local School Council (LSC) elections is Friday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m.
Applicant-candidates must fill out forms listed at www.cps.edu/about/local-school-councils/lsc-elections and bring them to the school alongside two forms of identification. The forms include a statement of candidacy.
Candidates who submitted forms in the spring, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of elections, do not need to do so again.
Parents, community members, teachers, school staff and students in high schools are represented on LSCs, assisting principals in monitoring a school's improvement plan, monitoring the budget and expenditures, and annually evaluating the principal. The councils also select a new contract principal should a vacancy arise and renew the contract of an existing principal.
All members except high school student representatives serve two-year terms.
Elections will be on Nov. 18 for elementary schools and on Nov. 19 for high schools. The Herald will run truncated candidate statements beforehand online and in printed editions.
