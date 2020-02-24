The CTA announced that commuters will be able to board and pay using both the rear and front doors of the bus on routes J14, the Jeffrey Jump, and 192, the University of Chicago Hospitals Express, beginning this summer in a pilot program. The agency speculated that boarding times may be cut in half.
“CTA’s bus system is a vital component of Chicago’s comprehensive, affordable transit network that connects people, jobs and communities,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., in a statement. “We are taking a fresh look at our bus system and operations to look for ways we can make it even better. Initiatives like this help us gain valuable insights that will shape the future of bus service in Chicago.”
Other transit agencies have seen the benefits of allowing riders to use both sets of doors to pay.
A 2014 report from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the first U.S. operator to implement all-doors boarding across its public transit system, found that the average amount of time it took a commuter to enter or exit a vehicle declined 1.5 seconds, or 38%, as commuters distributed more evenly between front and rear doors. Bus system speeds improved modestly, as did fare compliance.
In the release, the CTA reported that the two South Side routes were chosen because of their limited, high-volume stops: the J14 runs express between downtown and stops along Jeffrey Boulevard south of 67th Street, and the 192 runs between the Ogilvie Transportation Center, Union Station and the Roosevelt 'L' station before stopping in Hyde Park, terminating at the U. of C. Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.