The CTA is temporarily moving the eastern terminus and bus turnaround of its 63 Route to the 63rd Street Beach parking lot. The reroute is due to Obama Presidential Center-related construction — something Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) opposes out of concerns for safety, parking and pollution.
The current bus stop for the 63rd Street Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, is on the north side of Hayes Drive just west of the expressway. That portion of Hayes, however, is closing in order to construct a pedestrian underpass, and the transit agency will not be able to access the stop.
The temporary stop is therefore moving to the beach parking lot east of the expressway, along the north curb near the beach house. A CTA spokeswoman said that location provides the greatest level of accessibility and safety for bus passengers with the least change to available parking and lakefront quality for park users.
The change went into place this weekend; the service’s stop will run weekend-only until Memorial Day, then daily until Labor Day.
Hairston expressed her misgivings about the CTA’s plans in an interview: "I don't want it to be turned around in the parking lot, where there are people, kids and families." She said having the bus temporarily turn around in the beach parking lot would pollute beachgoers' air, cause traffic disruption and imperil public safety.
"There's a lot of rollerblading, there's a lot of bicyclists, walkers, runners, joggers, children, dog-walkers," she said.
The parking lot does have a roundabout, which Hairston said dates from Mayor Richard M. Daley's administration. She said it was built to be the turnaround decades ago but that the plans are not for the bus to turn around there when the beach stop is temporarily located near the beach house.
"The fumes could have been inhaled by the people on the beach, and the community opposed it, and then they ended up not doing it," Hairston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.