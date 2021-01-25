A Chicago Public Schools spokesman says that nearly all rooms at Hyde Park-Kenwood district elementary schools are "safe and ready" after some issues with ventilation were identified.
For each classroom to be ready, it must either have an operating mechanical ventilation system, including both an air supply and exhaust, or at least one operating window and a high-efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, air purifier, which are in each CPS classroom.
The only outstanding problem was at Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., where 11 rooms were reported "not ready" and 15 issues with mechanical ventilation were identified as in need of repair. The pre-kindergarten classroom and cafeteria passed the ventilation assessment, though two boys' and two girls' restrooms did not.
CPS spokesman James Gherardi said the issue was tied to an inoperable exhaust fan, with work on the motor set to be completed on Jan. 25.
Gherardi said all rooms are “safe and ready to accommodate students and staff” at Bret Harte, Ray and Carnegie elementary schools, where the published CPS reports had also identified issues with ventilation.
All of the assessed rooms at Reavis, Kozminski and Murray elementary schools passed ventilation tests.
While some of the windows at each of the elementary schools do not open by design, Gherardi said this does not mean the room cannot be occupied.
“All of the schools listed above have working mechanical ventilation systems, and they remain in accordance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) regulations,” he said. “In addition, air purifiers have been provided for all classrooms, main offices, and care rooms.”
Furthermore, all of the indoor air quality tests — which ensured that the temperature was between 68 and 76 degrees, that the relative humidity stayed below 65% to reduce the potential for microbial growth and to ensure that carbon monoxide and airborne particulate matter stayed below safe levels — were judged safe across all local public schools in accordance with ASHRAE COVID-19 guidelines for school buildings.
An independent contractor performed the tests.
