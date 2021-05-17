The $7.5 million "Kenwood Link" pedway at Kenwood Academy will be finished in two years, officials said last week, promising both to update the community throughout the process and to hurry it along however possible.
At the May 12 public meeting, Principal Karen Calloway said that 7th and 8th graders are mostly going to school in the former Canter Middle School building, 4959 S. Blackstone Ave., and, although staff watch them as they move from that building to the main building, safety cannot be completely assured absent the pedway.
Besides, there is the Chicago weather, and she said that most other CPS schools split between two buildings have bridges linking them.
The administration asked for $1.7 million more for the school's second-floor window-less gymnasium because, in the spring and summer, it gets extremely hot; Calloway said that volleyball games oftentimes result in the floor being slick with sweat.
"Some of the students have respiratory problems," she said. "A lot of them have asthma and things like that, we thought it would be a good idea to actually try to figure out a way to put a new HVAC system in the gymnasium."
Both projects are funded by tax increment financing, or TIF.
Nia Architects, 850 W. Jackson Blvd., is the architectural firm of record for the pedway. A six-month design process is underway, then three months of contractor bidding and a year of construction. The pedway is expected to open in 2023.
Eben Smith, director of planning and design at Chicago Public Schools, presented the draft plans. It has yet to be determined where exactly the bridge will be built, but he said the eastern wing of the Canter building "makes the most sense." Where the pedway will connect to the main Kenwood building, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., depends on accessibility and cost-benefit analysis.
Smith said the pedway will "probably" be a steel-and-glass structure. It will require modifications to the parking lot north of the Canter building to make up for spaces being lost through construction.
Calloway said she has spoken to residents alongside Blackstone Avenue and is trying to get evergreen plantings alongside the curbside during construction as well.
Kenwood Academy is in a residentially zoned area, so CPS will have to go through a process with pertinent city departments, Smith said, to seek a waiver to build the pedway. He said those discussions will start immediately.
"If we can push things up, we will," he said, qualifying, "There will be engagement, of course, as we always do, with our architects, our design-management team and the school as we go through this process."
Asked how the rest of the 50-plus-year-old Kenwood main building is doing, Calloway said CPS has noticed maintenance issued over the years and responded to them. She acclaimed the school's recently upgraded science labs and athletic track and field and credited local state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th) for helping secure funds to replace aging floor tiles in parts of the building.
Debra Rojas, a Kenwood special education teacher and Local School Council member, remarked on the two years she spent teaching classes in both the main and Cantor buildings and said the pedway will address health concerns.
"As a co-teacher, I had time to get my coat and umbrella and what I needed to deal with the weather elements when I was transitioning from one building to another. Our students, when the bell rings, they have four minutes to transition from one building to the next," she said. "They grab their books and they leave — they don't have jackets, coats, boots or umbrellas. They were exposed to the elements going back and forth. I really am thrilled to see this coming into fruition now."
