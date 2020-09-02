Chicago Public Schools' first day is Tuesday, Sept. 8, and classes will be virtual. The district has launched a website, www.cps.edu/reopening2020, to help parents prepare.
“As we prepare to start off the school year remotely, we're committed to working with our families to ensure a successful start to the school year on Tuesday, September 8,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson in a statement. “This will be a school year unlike any other — and there will be challenges — but ensuring that families have the resources and support to navigate remote learning is the right place to start so students continue to learn and engage.”
Parents should ensure students have an active CPS account and login, that their contact information is up-to-date and that they have submitted all necessary forms.
Parents should contact their school if they need a device for their child, and they can visit www.cps.edu/getconnected to see if they are eligible for up to four years of free internet service through the city’s "Chicago Connected" program or to explore affordable internet service options.
The district will be also be offering training on the Google Education Suite throughout the week.
