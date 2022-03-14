Chicago Public Schools went mask-optional on Monday, leaving students and their parents to reckon with yet another change in the pandemic's landscape as society continues a shift to a "new normal."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest COVID-19 guidance is based on community-level spread of the coronavirus. In counties like Cook County where there is currently low spread, there is no specific advice for schools: listed community-level prevention strategies include distribution and administration of vaccines, improved ventilation in public indoor settings, access to testing at points of care and at home, and equity in vaccination, testing and treatment.
COVID-19 vaccinations have been available for months, CPS spent $8.5 million on HEPA air purifiers for every classroom and the district does weekly opt-in testing for students with parental consent. Participation in the testing program has increased but is still low. A majority of students are still unvaccinated.
WBEZ reported the percentage of students at east CPS school who are vaccinated as of Feb. 22. At local schools, the rates are:
- Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., 58.6%
- Hyde Park High School Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., 30.4%
- Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., 22.2%
- Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St., 8.1%
- Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., 25.6%
- Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., 25.3%
- Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., 27.8%
- Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., 47.6%
- Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St. 35.5%
- Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Place, 26.3%
When WBEZ last reported CPS schools' vaccination rates as of Jan. 18, the local elementaries were 5 to 15 percentage points lower than they were last month. There has not been as much change at Kenwood or Hyde Park academies.
If there are enough COVID-19 cases for a county to go to the medium category, the CDC suggests implementing testing strategies for people exposed to COVID-19 in schools and other community settings, among other strategies; those who are immunocompromised should talk to health care providers about wearing a mask or taking other precautions. In counties with high community spread, everyone should wear a mask, including at schools, alongside testing strategies at schools.
On Monday, March 7, CPS announced it would follow the CDC's guidance and go mask-optional for students and staff.
A day after the district's announcement, student Zaria Keys said she would not stop wearing a mask at Kenwood Academy.
"I've made it a daily thing now," she said. "I know the cases have gone down, but that school that we go to is very packed. There're almost 2,000 kids there, and it's very small and packed. So I don't think that taking the masks off would make it easier for kids to get COVID. If you're going to a restaurant or something, you'd be fine. But in school, no."
Prior student journalists from Kenwood have reported in Chalkbeat that the school has a problem with students already not wearing masks, even when it was mandated. Without the mandate, Keys said students who choose not to wear masks should be respectful of those that do: "If you're by yourself, then that's fine. But if you're in a classroom packed with like 30 kids at a time and you're not wearing your mask, then that's inconsiderate of you, to not think about the students around you."
Kameryn Dyson also figured she would keep masking up "to keep safe."
"I'm pretty good, because I've gone the whole pandemic without getting COVID," she said.
Unlike Keys, Dyson has not gotten vaccinated. "I just don't feel like there's a purpose behind it, because you can get the vaccine and still get COVID," she said. "It's not a permanent solution. It's just a temporary fix."
Other students stopping wearing their masks does not put her ill at least because she said she knows how to continue keeping her distance while at Kenwood, especially from those who aren't wearing masks. She'll take it on a case-by-case basis.
On the whole, Dyson has mixed feelings about CPS ending the mask mandate: "I say no because I know a lot of people who are going to start going around coughing even more, but I say yeah because it shows that we have come a long way from the beginning of COVID and all the risks to a lower chance of getting COVID now."
Maxwell Anderson also noted the amount of time that has passed since the pandemic began — time that he has spent obediently following the rules. He locked down for the first year and has abided by the mask mandate everywhere.
Now that it's gone, he doesn't know. "I'm vaccinated. Everybody in my family's fully vaccinated, including my 10-year-old brother. And it feels like at this point no one else is putting in any effort except people who care," he said. "And it's like, if my family's safe, why should I care about other people who don't care about their families?
"As a teenager, I've been doing this since I was 15 years old, and it feels like, why should I have to be selfless for my entire teenage-hood when I could be out partying, could be out doing stuff that other teenagers are doing and have been doing for these past two years?"
He acknowledged that lots of people are still dying of COVID-19 and that more people may get infected without the mask mandate. This all makes him conflicted: having been vaccinated, there is both a low personal reward for continuing to wear a mask and a relatively low risk for not wearing one.
"It's frustrating because as a teenager, why do I have to be a responsible adult when the adults don't even care?"
On the morning of Monday, March 14, outside of Murray, parent Christopher Smith knew that the city had ended its mask mandate two weeks ago but was not aware that CPS was going mask-optional that day.
"I thought they were going to keep the mask up for the kids. They are the future, so I figured for institutions where there's going to be a large gathering of people, I figured they would more than likely keep the mandate for a little longer," he said.
Smith said he "has (his) own views" on the pandemic and has not been vaccinated, nor does he wear masks. "I do a lot of work around people, and I haven't been sick," he said. "It affects people differently; I don't know." Nevertheless, his son, whom he has not gotten vaccinated, was wearing a mask when he dropped him off at school.
"I just tell him, 'Wear your mask and try to stay to yourself.' That's it, that's all," Smith said. "What else can he do?"
Another Murray parent, Noël Norris, has told her son to keep wearing his mask in the classroom.
"I feel better protected. He has grandparents who are elderly. It's just for another means of protection," she said.
After two years, wearing a mask is "pretty much normal" for her 11-year-old. She tells him to keep it on because he can't tell who is and isn't vaccinated; they both got their shots for their own safety, to keep others safe and for the relative freedom associated with them, though they understand breakthrough infections happen.
At this point, Norris compared masks to accessories or socks. She said her son will probably continue wearing them until the coronavirus is fully controlled. Until "we just feel comfortable, and we just don't feel comfortable yet."
