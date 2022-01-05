Chicago Public Schools will be closed again on Thursday as the district's negotiations with the Chicago Teachers Union over their demands for more COVID-19 safety measures remain at an impasse.
The union wants the whole district to go remote until after Tuesday, Jan. 18, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or until the omicron surge passes. They want universal testing, a citywide or school-level metric for returning to remote learning and every student to get tested before coming back to the classroom.
Parents or guardians currently opt children into weekly COVID-19 testing, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot flatly refused their demand for opt-out testing, claiming it would open the city up to legal challenges. The administration also proposes closing classrooms or schools because of COVID-19 spread if necessary, but not the entire district.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he hopes some academic activities will resume at some schools by Friday.
Concord Missionary Baptist Church in Woodlawn, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave., is open as for CPS students as a safe haven site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while district schools are closed. Meals will still be available for pick-up at CPS schools.
