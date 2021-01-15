Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light snow after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.