The Chicago Police Department has suspended 17 officers who were seen in U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush's (D-1st) South Side campaign office during riots that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
One other officer has been reprimanded, per a concluded Bureau of Internal Affairs investigation. Each officer can challenge the punishments under collective bargaining agreements.
During a June press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush accused the police of breaking into his office and relaxing during the riots, eating his popcorn and drinking his coffee while people looted the surrounding stores. A congressional spokesman accused the officers of leaving a $1 bill behind in the office at Garfield Boulevard and the Dan Ryan Expressway.
Lightfoot apologized to him at the press conference.
Rush's congressional office did not return request for comment. Lightfoot's office deferred comment to the CPD. The CPD declined further comment.
The Sun-Times reports that the suspensions range from one to 20 days among the officers and supervisors.
