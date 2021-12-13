Federal health authorities have extended Pfizer-BioNTech booster eligibility to 16 and 17 year olds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise adults who have were vaccinated against COVID-19 six months ago with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months ago with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot as soon as possible.
Boosters decrease the odds of getting the disease; should a breakthrough infection occur, they tend to make the disease significantly less severe, and they make the infected person less contagious.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Chicago is closing in on 1,000 a day, more than there were in January before there was a single fully vaccinated person in the city.
Meanwhile, Michigan's infection rates and hospitalizations are at or all-time highs and not going down after Thanksgiving, as they did last year. Vaccination rates there are behind national averages, and 75% of Michiganders hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The highly contagious delta variant, dominant in the nation since this summer, is driving the state's surge, but the state recently found its first case of the omicron variant.
Illinois, too, just found its first case of omicron, in Chicago. State and city elected and public health officials are urging everyone who can to get vaccinated or boosted, wear masks indoors, wash hands and get tested if they feel sick or have been exposed.
"As long as the virus continues to circulate, it has the potential to mutate into new variants," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike in a statement. "Vaccination can help stop circulation, but we need more people to get vaccinated.”
In an interview last week with The Associated Press, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that all of the Americans who have so far been found to be infected with omicron are mildly sick with coughs, congestion and fatigue. The CDC is trying to determine whether omicron causes milder or more severe, as most of the so-far infected have been vaccinated and therefore would be expected to have milder illnesses.
Researchers are trying to figure out if omicron evades vaccine immunity, or the immunity people get after recovering from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that immunity from vaccination is stronger than immunity after recovering from the disease.
Walensky also said boosters take two weeks to become fully effective.
On Dec. 9, the AP reported that omicron is spreading widely through Great Britain. Data from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency — albeit from a small number of cases — suggests omicron is more widely transmissable and that one of the Pfizer vaccine, also in use in the country, is less effective in preventing symptomatic omicron infections. Once people are boosted, though, British health authorities report that Pfizer's effectiveness appears to rise up to between 70% and 75%.
The agency expects vaccination to be "significantly higher" at protecting against severe omicron-related COVID-19 than mild infections.
Back in Chicago, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said conversations are taking place with business groups about putting in proof-of-vaccination or negative-test requirements for restaurants or other "high risk settings," WTTW reports, but no decisions have been made.
Arwady, during a Dec. 9 City Council Health and Human Relations Committee meeting, acknowledged that Chicago is seeing a COVID-19 surge and that such rules may be necessary in places where people cannot keep face masks on.
Nearly 90% of New York City adults have gotten a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but just 78.6% of Chicago adults have; Arwady acknowledged that the bigger city's higher rate is due to that requirement, WTTW reported.
Meanwhile, New York state has brought back a mask mandate absent businesses or venues having a vaccine requirement. Illinois has an indoor mask mandate and no exemption for vaccinated people.
The number of people on the mid-South Side with COVID-19 has jumped significantly after testing lull over the week of Thanksgiving.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 73 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,431 tests conducted from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 — a 3.3% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed rose 55%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 54% are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 8, up 0.7% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 110 people tested positive out of 3,035 tests — a 3.9% positivity — and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests rose 64%. Out of eligible residents, 68.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.7%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 111 people tested positive out of 3,840 tests — a 3% positivity — and one person died, up from no one the week before. The number of tests rose 50%. Out of eligible residents, 52.5% are fully vaccinated, up 0.6%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 98 people tested positive out of 3,275 tests — a 3.3% positivity — and one person died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed rose 38%. Out of eligible residents, 46.7% are fully vaccinated, up 0.6%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 66.8% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
