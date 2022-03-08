On March 9, 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation in response to rapidly deteriorating conditions surrounding an outbreak of a novel coronavirus that caused a disease called COVID-19.
The first known victim in Illinois, Patricia Frieson, a 61-year-old retired nurse who lived in Auburn Gresham, died at the University of Chicago Medical Center eight days later. Pritzker has renewed the state of emergency every 30 days ever since.
Vaccinations began nine months after that, in December 2020, and by early summer, prior to the emergence of the very contagious and virulent delta variant, Chicago was in the best condition with COVID-19 it has been in since the start of the pandemic.
From June 2 to July 15, 2021, fewer than 100 Chicagoans a day, on average, tested positive for COVID-19; the fewest on average tested positive on June 22, when 35 did. The latest available average case rate on Monday was from Feb. 28, when 191 Chicagoans tested positive.
From June 14 to July 19, fewer than 10 Chicagoans a day were, on average, hospitalized with COVID-19. On Feb. 22, an average of 16 were.
Chicago has never had a daily average of zero deaths from COVID-19 since March 18, 2020. From June 26 to July 14, an average of one Chicagoan a day died. On Feb. 27, the average number of daily deaths was six.
Through the end of February, 7,559 Chicagoans have died of COVID-19. That includes at least 97 people in ZIP code 60653, or 1 in 330; 73 people in ZIP code 60615, or 1 in 569; 96 people in 60637, or 1 in 494; and 216 in 60649, or 1 in 213.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, nine people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,653 tests conducted from Feb. 20-26 — a 0.4% positivity — down from 13 the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 3%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 60.7% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14, up 0.1% from the week before, which is medium on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 20 people tested positive out of 2.953 tests — a 0.7% positivity — down from 38, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests decreased 4%. Out of eligible residents, 73.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, low on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 65 people tested positive out of 7,108 tests — a 1% positivity — down from 131, and one person died, up from no one the week before. The number of tests increased 3%. Out of eligible residents, 58.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 14 people tested positive out of 3,428 tests — a 0.4% positivity — down from 20, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 3%. Out of eligible residents, 53.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.2%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Out of all eligible Chicagoans, 73.8% are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests is covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
The Protect Chicago at Home program's hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Boosters are also available. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com. Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
