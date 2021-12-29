More than 1,300 people were in Chicago's non-intensive care unit hospital beds at the height of the first COVID-19 wave late in April 2020, and more than 1,100 were during the second surge seven months after that.
As of Dec. 28, 2021, 1,060 people were in the city's non-ICU beds as the ultra-contagious strain of COVID-19 rips through Chicago. The peak of this wave is not expected to come until next month.
For those who have been vaccinated and boosted but get COVID-19 anyway, the infection may feel like a cold. For those who are merely vaccinated, it may feel like a bad cold or the flu. At a Dec. 29 press availability, Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said there is so much COVID-19 in the city that anyone experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms should assume they have COVID-19.
She told Chicagoans to treat the sickness as such: "Isolate at home and skip the fun."
"Our hospital surge, make no doubt about it, is being driven by unvaccinated Chicagoans," she said. "We need to do everything we can to protect our hospital capacity, but I am very reassured, as I'm sure you are, that this safe, effective and widely available vaccine continues to perform as well as it is."
Chicago's case rates are higher than they have ever been, and test positivity is as high as it has been since the first wave of the pandemic, when the availability of tests was also in short supply. (The White House has said that 500 million free tests will be available from the federal government, which is reportedly working to finalize a distribution mechanism that includes a website through which people will be able to order tests for free in January.)
Masking remains important. Arwady suggests people add to their protection during case number surges by putting a surgical mask below a cloth mask; they can also wear KN95 masks and the like. Social distancing, too remains important: Arwady said she is not gathering indoors with anyone who is not vaccinated and boosted, if they are age-eligible for the shots. People should get tested before gathering.
"I know that it is harder to find a test right now in Chicago because we are in this surge. That is true right now across the country," said Arwady. "But if you've got at-home tests, take one on the day that you're gathering, and go ahead and order some so that they'll be available for the future."
Given the new proof-of-vaccination requirements going into effect, Arwady also encouraged everyone to take a photo of their vaccine record cards and store them on their phones. The city's mandate also requires that all adults show identification with the vaccine record.
In another Dec. 29 press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reviewed her agency’s update of its isolation and quarantine guidelines for health care workers, done in preparation for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the country, and for the general public.
If someone tests positive, they should stay home for five days. If and only if they have no symptoms or are getting better after five days, they can leave the house, but they should continue wearing a mask around other people for five more days. (Illinois continues to have an indoor mask mandate, but Walensky said those who are isolating at home should wear masks around others to avoid infecting them.) If the person has a fever, they should continue to stay home until it goes away.
Walensky said no testing is necessary at the end of the five days of quarantine because PCR tests show that a person who had COVID-19 is positive for the coronavirus for up to 12 weeks after infection, "long after they are transmissible and infectious," and that it is unclear if "antigen tests give a good indication of transmissibility at this point."
“On the other hand, we know that after five days, people are much less likely to transmit the virus and that masking further reduces that risk,” she said. “And this is why people need to mask for five days after their five days of isolation.”
If a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and has been boosted, or vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTect or Moderna vaccines within the past six months or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past two, they should wear a mask around others for 10 days, test on the fifth day and monitor symptoms.
If a person has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, or was vaccinated beyond the aforementioned time frames and is not boosted, they should stay home for five days and then wear a mask around people for five days after that. If they cannot quarantine, they should wear a mask around people for 10 days and test on the fifth, monitoring symptoms in either case.
“These updates to our recommendations were made to reflect what we currently know about COVID-19 infection, including how long a person is most infectious,” Walensky said. "Studies have demonstrated that when people are infected with SARS-CoV-2, people are most infectious in the one to two days before symptoms develop and the two to three days after. After five days, the risk of ongoing transmission substantially decreases."
"We do know the vast majority of viral transmission happens in those first five days, somewhere in the 85 to 90% range. So if a person can isolate for the first five days, they absolutely should.”
Arwady, for her part, stressed that people who have tested positive with an at-home test do not need to confirm it with a test taken in a medical setting. People should not go to an emergency department to take another test.
“A positive test is positive, and you need to isolate for at least those five days,” she said. “Chances are quite good if you're vaccinated and boosted that five days later your symptoms will likely be gone. And that's part of why that guidance around isolation has changed."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist, recalled clinical and laboratory research from South Africa and the United Kingdom showing that COVID-19 caused by the omicron strain is less severe than previous variants.
Accumulating data from the United States shows that the spike in cases here "is out of proportion to the increase in hospitalization," he said, though again, hospitalizations and deaths come weeks after people become infected.
He cited animal research from Belgium, Hong Kong and Japan finding that omicron replicates faster in the bronchus than the lungs, where it replicates less efficiently and is less pathological.
Regarding omicron and children, Fauci said that more kids will be infected by the highly contagious strain, and therefore more of them will be hospitalized, but he added that more of them will have coincidentally happen to have COVID-19 when they are hospitalized rather than being hospitalized because they have COVID-19.
(UChicago Medicine representatives told the Herald a similar thing at another point in the pandemic, that adults coming into the hospital because of car accidents or surgeries were testing positive for COVID-19 because of how many people were infected with the coronavirus in the community.)
“The final conclusion about the level of severity in children remains to be determined,” Fauci said.
He said that it is unclear how the accumulating "data will translate to other demographically diverse populations in the United States.”
“Increased transmissibility of omicron resulting in an extremely high volume of cases may override some of the impact of the lower disease severity. And so we should not become complacent since our hospital system could still be stressed in certain areas of the country.”
Asked if the national goal is to try to minimize the number of COVID-19 cases or to prevent further disruptions and learn to live with the virus, Fauci noted omicron's gigantic number of infections, apparent "significant lessening of severity compared to others" (for vaccinated and boosted people, at least) and the potential of more variants to come.
He said the country will continue counting cases and that eventually people will live with the disease that can never be eradicated and likely never eliminated but controlled as a perhaps a milder illness that does not disrupt society or the economy. “We very well may see a transition in that direction as the months go by,” he said.
Local news and figures
The University of Chicago Medical Center confirmed with the Illinois Department of Public Health that it would eventually receive distribution of Evusheld, a pre-exposure prophylactic monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk immunocompromised patients, and Paxlovid, an antiviral for high-risk patients with COVID-19, but the hospital does not have them yet and does not when it will get them. Allocations are initially expected to be very limited.
Mid-South Side case numbers continue to dramatically increase despite a decrease in testing over the week of Christmas.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 410 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,411 tests conducted from Dec. 19-25 — a 21.2% positivity — up from 314 the week before, and two people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 33%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 55.4% are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 19, up 0.2% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 438 people tested positive out of 2,726 tests — an 18.5% positivity — up from 332, and two people died, down from five the week before. The number of tests dropped 32%. Out of eligible residents, 69.8% are fully vaccinated, up 0.2%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 507 people tested positive out of 2,885 tests — a 21.4% positivity — up from 395, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests dropped 40%. Out of eligible residents, 53.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 458 people tested positive out of 2,988 tests — an 18% positivity — up from 349, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 38%. Out of eligible residents, 48% are fully vaccinated, up 0.2%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 68.3% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.