Illinois is preparing to immunize children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday, with shots ready to go into arms as soon as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the modified Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"Nobody wants the agony of an unvaccinated child getting a parent or an elderly grandparent sick," he said at a Chicago press conference. "That's every parent's nightmare and a reality that too many families here in Illinois and across the nation have suffered through. Thanks to scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly for the past year, we are likely just days away from having the COVID-19 vaccine available for 1.1 million more Illinois children."
Statewide pharmacies, pediatricians and other providers will receive the "kid-sized" needles and at least 480,000 vaccine doses. The governor encouraged parents to call their children's pediatricians, all of whom the Illinois Department of Public Health has contacted to enroll in the vaccine distribution program. The department is also working with local health departments, urgent care clinics, federally qualified health clinics, non-chain pharmacies and elementary schools.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart, which will allow the children who receive it to be fully vaccinated by Christmas. Pritzker acknowledged that many parents will not want to be first in line to have their kids vaccinated. That's OK, he said: talk to your doctor and listen to experts.
"Just like vaccines for adults, vaccines for teenagers and vaccines for booster shots, COVID-19 vaccines for kids have gone through the entire, formal regulatory process at the FDA and CDC. We will see the same process happening again in a few months for COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to five years of age. But let's be clear: these vaccines have been studied under some of the most significant public scrutiny in human history and have been proven to provide the same lifesaving protective qualities of the vaccines received by hundreds of millions of adults the world over.
"We also know this," Pritzker said. "Vaccines have been proven time and time again to help our kids live their best and fullest lives. As you know, in all 50 states, children can't enter kindergarten without vaccinations against polio. against diphtheria, tetanus, measles and pertussis, to name a few of the once-deadly diseases that we functionally eradicated with vaccines.
"As parents, there's so much that we want for our children, but nothing more than for them to be healthy. Life in a pandemic has truly driven that home. In just a few days' time, parents all across the United States should be able to breathe a sigh of relief that they've been holding in for more than 18 months now, and I will do everything in my power to follow the science and continue to keep our kids safe."
Meanwhile, vaccine boosters have been cleared for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna-vaccinated people who meet certain qualifications, such being 65 or older, being immunocompromised or working certain frontline essential occupations.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, there was one reported case of COVID-19 at Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.; the number of quarantined individuals from Oct. 18-24 ranged from one to six. On Wednesday, Oct. 20, there were three reported cases of COVID-19 at Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St.; the number of quarantined individuals ranged from 13-38.
There were four reported cases of COVID-19 at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., from Oct. 20-23; from Oct. 18-24, between 17 and 37 individuals were quarantined. There were two reported cases of COVID-19 at Hyde Park Academy, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., on Oct. 20 and 23; from Oct. 18-24, up to six individuals were quarantined.
The Herald is reporting any cases at Chicago Public Schools and quarantines only in the event that they were preceded by new cases.
At the University of Chicago, more than 96% of students, including more than 98% of undergraduates living in on-campus housing, are fully vaccinated, as are 92% of employees. The school discovered a cluster of 20 professional students who developed the disease, who were all connected to an off-campus social gathering. The university's contact tracing team also determined that "a number," per an Oct. 22 memo, of the students participated in in-person activities while symptomatically sick.
Infection rates are still low on the mid-South Side, and vaccination rates are slowly increasing, as they have since the spring.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 33 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,481 tests conducted from Oct. 10-16 — a 2.4% positivity — up from 25 the week before, and someone died, up from no one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 5%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 26 people tested positive out of 1,877 tests, up from 23 — a 1.8% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests dropped 6%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 37 people tested positive out of 2,868 tests, down from 42 — a 1.5% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests dropped 3%
- In 60649, South Shore, 29 people tested positive out of 2,646 tests — a 1.2% positivity — up from 28, and someone died, down from two the week before. The number of tests performed was flat
- In Hyde Park, 73.9% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In Kenwood, 62.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
- In Woodlawn, 45.5% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.6%.
- In Washington Park, 41.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.7%.
- In Oakland, 53.1% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.7%.
- In South Shore, 47.6% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.6%.
- In Douglas, 53.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
Out of all eligible Chicagoans, 68.6% are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $25 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is also vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
