Chicago is at a medium COVID-19 community level, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady expects the city to pass into the high level next week.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) strongly urges, though is not enforcing, people to wear masks in indoor public spaces, including on public transit. Chicago Public Schools is also encouraging masking.
In April, the CDPH said that should the city pass into the high level, as was the case during the height of the omicron surge this winter, they would consider returning to mask and vaccination requirements for some public venues.
This week, Arwady said it is unlikely Chicago will impose a mask mandate in response to higher levels of spread so long as the city's health care system remains stable. The CDPH may, however, advise high-risk people to limit non-essential indoor gatherings.
The CDPH additionally urges people to be up-to-date with the COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. On Thursday, the CDC recommended that 5- to 11-year-olds receive a booster dose at least five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech shots. Pfizer is the only vaccine cleared for their use.
“We’ve been waiting for this, and I strongly encourage all parents to get a booster dose for their younger children — and use the opportunity to get the whole family up-to-date with vaccines and boosters,” Arwady said in a statement.
People who are older than 50, those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and those who have gotten two doses of the Johnson & Johnson are third-booster eligible, so long as their last dose was at least four months ago.
"Unless you got your very first COVID-19 vaccines in 2022, if you’ve only had your original two vaccine doses, you should get a booster now," Arwady said. “Vaccination including boosters remains free for all and is the best action you can take to help us fight off this latest increase in cases and keep local COVID hospitalizations low."
The CDPH continues to urge people to get tested when they experience COVID-19 symptoms and follow isolation and quarantine guidelines. Older Chicagoans and those with underlying conditions should seek early treatment if diagnosed with COVID-19 to decrease the risk of hospitalization.
The federal government is sending out a third round of free COVID-19 rapid tests to households via covidtests.gov.
“Even with rising case rates, vaccinated Chicagoans should not let fear of COVID-19 keep them from their favorite summer activities,” said Arwady. “Enjoy yourselves this summer, but do so wisely. Make sure you and the people you’ll be with are fully vaccinated, including booster shots. Gather outdoors when you can. Keep your masks on hand in case you’re in situations where you wind up in crowded indoor spaces.”
Despite rising cases, COVID-19 deaths have not averaged more than one a day in Chicago since March 15. Citywide hospitalizations were, however, up 21% from the previous week on May 9, to a daily average of 23. The worst of the pandemic was at the height of the omicron surge on Jan. 5, when the daily average of hospitalizations peaked at 250 people.
Between Feb. 13 and May 14, seven people on the mid-South Side were known to have died from COVID-19.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, no one has died. 59.9% of eligible residents (5 years old and older) are fully vaccinated.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, four people have died. 72.1% of residents are fully vaccinated.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, three people have died. 58.6% of residents are fully vaccinated.
- In 60649, South Shore, no one has died. 52.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Out of all eligible Chicagoans, 73.2% are fully vaccinated.
Over the entire course of the pandemic, at least 489 people in those ZIP codes have died of COVID-19. They are among the more than 1 million Americans who have died of the disease.
The city continues to offer free Pfizer vaccines, including first and second boosters, through the Protect Chicago At Home program. Those who get vaccinated and reside in 60653, 60637 and 60649 will also receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.
Schedule an appointment at your home for Saturday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through chicago.gov/athome or by calling 312-746-4835.
