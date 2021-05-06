Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on May 6 that Illinois will enter the “bridge” phase to full reopening on Friday, May 14. And barring any reversal of current trends, Phase 5, or full reopening, will begin on June 11.
Thursday’s announcement came as the state reached a new benchmark of having 55% of adults age 16 and over, and 80% of people age 65 and over, having received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the daily number of new cases, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit usage have all been falling or leveling off.
“This good news comes with a caveat,” Pritzker said. “We have all seen throughout this pandemic that this virus and its variants have proven to be unpredictable. Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks, a month from now. We saw that last August and again last March.”
When the state reaches Phase 5, Pritzker said, virtually all mitigation restrictions will be lifted, although the state will still follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding wearing masks in large, crowded situations and maintaining safe social distancing.
Chicago can set stricter reopening guidelines than the state’s, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier this week that she would like to see the city reopen by the Fourth of July.
Although Illinois has succeeded in getting a large percentage of its adult population vaccinated, IDPH reports that the daily rate of vaccinations has been declining as large segments of the population have been reluctant to receive their shots.
As of May 6, the seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered stood at 70,063, down from a peak of nearly 133,000 per day in mid-April. But with the supply of vaccines now large enough to provide vaccines to anyone who wants one, Pritzker said he hoped that making them available through physicians’ offices will make it more convenient for more people.
“This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said.
Local COVID-19 information
As of May 6, the city's seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5%, below the 5% target positivity. As of April 25 to May 1, however, COVID-19 positivities are rising in four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes. They remain below 5% in Hyde Park-Kenwood, but they are at that 5% or above it in North Kenwood, Bronzeville and South Shore.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 52 the week before, and one death, up from none the week before. There was a 5% positivity rate out of 1,130 tests performed, up from 4.8% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 5%. Out of the entire population, 35.7% has received a first dose of vaccine, and 24.6% is fully vaccinated.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 67 confirmed cases, up from 52 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 3.1% positivity rate out of 2,130 tests, up from 2.3% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 6%. Out of the entire population, 49.4% have received a first dose of vaccine, and 36.9% are fully vaccinated.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 88 confirmed cases, up from 76 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 2% positivity rate out of 4,370 tests, up from 1.8% the week before. The number of tests performed rose 5%. Out of the entire population, 34% have received a first dose of vaccine, and 23.7% are fully vaccinated.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 94 confirmed cases, up from 79 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 6.1% positivity rate out of 1,549 tests, up from 4% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 20%. Out of the entire population, 29.3% have received a first dose of vaccine, and 20.7% are fully vaccinated.
The city’s figures are accurate as of May 6, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash, and change as additional past data comes in.
From April 23-29, the University of Chicago conducted 4,459 tests, of which five students and one faculty or staffer tested positive. Since Sept. 18, the university has reported 1,113 total cases to the Chicago Department of Public Health.
In the school's April 30 update, the included notice that UChicago Medicine experts have provided advice that, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that asymptomatic testing of fully vaccinated people is not necessary.
While breakthrough cases have occurred among fully vaccinated people — though they are exceedingly rare — the university wrote that a positive test in a vaccinated, asymptomatic person is "more likely than not to be a false positive."
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. Seniors can also register over the phone at 312-746-4835.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Chicago Medical Center is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Katsaros Pharmacy is offering appointments online at katsarospharmacy.com for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me for the Moderna vaccine.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Herald staff contributed. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
