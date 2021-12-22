First, second and breakthrough infections all together are pushing case numbers to new heights on the mid-South Side, all because of the omicron variant.
Beginning on Jan. 3, the city will require anyone 5 and older to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they visit gyms or anywhere where food and drinks are served — that includes not only restaurants and bars, but movie theaters and sports arenas.
This policy has been in place in New York City since August and has been seen as part of the reason why the Big Apple's vaccination rate is higher than Chicago's. The decision to include young children in the order is because their vaccination rate disproportionately lags behind that of older cohorts.
Patrons 16 and older will need to show identification to ensure that their vaccination record is theirs. Venue and establishment workers who are not fully vaccinated must get tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. Chicago's mask requirement in indoor public settings, a state mandate, remains in effect.
City authorities say the proof-of-vaccination order will remain in effect until Chicago's hospital capacity is no longer in danger of being overwhelmed by the omicron surge.
That surge comes as the Tribune finds that space in Illinois hospitals is at an all-time pandemic low because of low bed availability in some regions and health care workers leaving the industry. The Tribune found that the state's hospitals were staffing more beds at the height of last year's fall and winter wave than they are now, when they are caring for more patients than they were then.
The New York Times, sourcing recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, reports that the University of Chicago Medical Center has an 82% intensive care unit occupancy. Citywide ICU occupancy is 87.7%, the highest it's been since before COVID-19 vaccinations were available.
As of Dec. 21, there are 102 COVID-19 patients at UCMC, up 48% from the week before. At the height of the first surge of COVID-19, in April 2020, there were 140 patients with the disease at UCMC. At the height of the second, in November 2020, there were 110.
UCMC is implementing several system-wide changes to ensure its capacity to provide safe patient care. Adult inpatients, including those in labor and delivery, are now only allowed one adult visitor a day. Outpatients, including those in the emergency department, are not allowed visitors. Children are allowed two visitors who must be patients or guardians. The hospital is making exceptions for end-of-life scenarios and other "limited" situations, such as patients' mental health.
While encouraging those who can work from home to do so, UCMC is also cutting back on its 10-day quarantine policy for certain employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 for those who are not immunocompromised, who are fully vaccinated and preferably boosted, who had a mild illness and who tested negative on a rapid test.
The hospital is pausing monoclonal antibody treatments, which had been one of the primary tools in health care workers' arsenal against COVID-19. The New York Times reports that two of the three treatments that kept patients from getting seriously ill do not work against omicron and that supplies of the third, sotrovimab, made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, are "very limited."
At a Dec. 21 press briefing, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that Chicago's hospitals are not at the cusp of collapse.
"We look out many weeks ahead. We are in collaboration with our hospitals on a regular basis. Dr. Arwady and her team, through COVID, have a weekly call with hospitals to make sure that we never get to that point," she said. "But we're concerned, obviously."
Public health Commissioner Allison Arwady, for her part, said elective hospital procedures could be cut back and standards of care levels could be changed. That would mean that hospitals, faced with an ability to provide the same standard of care to all its patients, would ration care to people they think need it the most, as hospitals in Italy did at the beginning of the pandemic or certain hospitals in the Mountain West did late this summer.
"There is a lot of planning that has gone into that. We don't want to have to get there," she said. "We are not talking about turning McCormick Place into a hospital again. We have learned a lot about how to flex and grow. But we have also learned that we need to act when it is necessary."
Lightfoot said the question of whether more extreme mitigation measures will be imposed lies with unvaccinated people. Though breakthrough infections are happening, vaccinations and boosters do cut down the risk of becoming infected. And should breakthroughs occur, they cut down the chance of spreading the coronavirus.
There are hundreds of thousands of eligible Chicagoans who have chosen not to get vaccinated, and they are at the highest risk. The overwhelming cause of the strain on the Chicago health care system is unvaccinated people requiring hospitalization.
"Over 70% of people in ICU beds are unvaccinated. Amongst the people who are dying, over 75% are unvaccinated,” Lightfoot said. “The evidence is clear, the unvaccinated are affecting the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of all the rest of us. So to control the spread, we have to limit the risk. And a significant risk in our city remains the unvaccinated."
She said the proof-of-vaccinated order is inconvenient for the unvaccinated by design. Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection employees will work to enforce compliance. (Signs will have to be posted in affected businesses. Businesses seeking more information can visit Chicago.gov/COVID; the city is holding webinars on Wednesday. Dec. 29, at 11 a.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m., with registration at Chicago.gov/businesseducation.)
Amid the calamitous news, Arwady once again urged unvaccinated Chicagoans to get their shots and vaccinated Chicagoans who are eligible for their boosters to get them. Masking, social distancing, hand-washing and COVID-19 testing need to be increased as well.
Arwady said that testing in the context of omicron and holiday gatherings, regardless of everyone's vaccination status, adds a much-needed layer of protection, given how contagious omicron is.
Uptake of booster doses has slowed "right when Chicagoans will benefit most from receiving a booster," Arwady said, though more than 500,000 Chicagoans have received one.
For weeks, federal and local health authorities have been publicly citing research showing the two-shot vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna less effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in this omicron wave but still very effective at preventing hospitalization — but that getting a booster shot ups recipients' protection against infection.
Two-dose vaccine recipients aged 16 and older are eligible for a booster six months after their second shot. Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients are eligible for a booster two months after their shot.
Arwady said that 32.5% of adult Chicagoans who are eligible for a booster have gotten one, 2.5% above the national rate, and 55% of Chicagoans 65 and older have been boosted (the national rate is 53%). She pointed out that people with breakthrough COVID-19 who get hospitalized tend to be 65 and older. Everyone, she said, who is eligible to get a booster should get one to cut back on the spread.
The developments are tempered by three pieces of good news:
British research indicates that omicron may result more often in mild illness than previous strains of COVID-19; compared on average with the delta variant specially, people infected with omicron are 15-20% less likely to be hospitalized overall and 40-45% less likely to be hospitalized overnight or longer, The New York Times reports. This is because, researchers found, omicron is better capable of infecting those who have already had COVID-19. Data from South Africa earlier this month had the same findings about omicron's severity.
Meanwhile in South Africa, where the variant was first identified, multiple media sources are reporting that the omicron wave may be cresting as case rates, which began rising precipitously late last month, are now falling.
Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid has been authorized against COVID-19, for people 12 and older. The pill regimen has mild side effects and been found to reduce hospitalizations and deaths in those who are likely to get severely ill by nearly 90%. Supplies, however, are low and will take awhile to ramp up, though The Associated Press reports that the federal government has bought enough to treat 10 million people, with 250,000 doses available in the country by the end of next month.
Omicron’s profound contagiousness is manifested in the latest CDPH epidemiological figures from the mid-South Side:
In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 282 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,859 tests conducted from Dec. 12-18 — a 11.3% positivity — up from 108 the week before, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests performed rose 9%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 55% are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 19, up 0.4% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 306 people tested positive out of 3,501 tests — a 10.1% positivity — up from 95, and five people died, up from three the week before. The number of tests rose 3%. Out of eligible residents, 69.4% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 346 people tested positive out of 3,947 tests — a 10.3% positivity — up from 147, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests dropped 15%. Out of eligible residents, 53.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
In 60649, South Shore, 287 people tested positive out of 3,649 tests — a 9.3% positivity — up from 152, and one person died, up from no one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 2%. Out of eligible residents, 47.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 67.9% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
