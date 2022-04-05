The most-recent COVID-19 figures from the Chicago Department of Public Health show an increase in the number of cases and test positivity: 1.5% on March 28, up from 1% a week ago. An average of 10 Chicagoans are being hospitalized every day — low and not much changed in several weeks.
COVID-19 positives by ZIP codes reveal that the highest rates of infection are in the Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods, where positivities are above 5%. Positivities on the mid-South Side from March 20-26 were below the city average:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, eight people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,127 tests — a 0.6% positivity — down from nine the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 7%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 60.7% are fully vaccinated as of March 30, up 0.1% from the week before, which is medium on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 16 people tested positive out of 2,262 tests — a 1% positivity — down from 23, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests decreased 12%. Out of eligible residents, 73% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, low on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 33 people tested positive out of 2,889 tests — a 1.2% positivity — up from 15, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests decreased 16%. Out of eligible residents, 58.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, eight people tested positive out of 2,761 tests — a 0.3% positivity — down from 11, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 17%. Out of eligible residents, 52.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 73% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
“I am pleased that one month after lifting the universal mask mandate and vaccine requirement for certain indoor public settings here in Chicago, the city remains in good control. It is not surprising to see a slight increase in cases as behavior changes, but we continue to monitor this closely,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a March 30 statement.
“If the increase in cases does concern people, the most important thing you can do to protect yourself from severe outcomes remains the same: ensure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, one booster is recommended five months after the second shot, and adults aged 50 and older can now get a second booster four months after the first booster. For the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine, a booster is recommended two months after the first dose, with adults aged 50 and older eligible for a second four months after that. Boosters are not recommended for children younger than 12.
Moderately or severely immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11, however, should be getting a three-dose Pfizer vaccine. Moderately or severely immunocompromised people aged 12 and older are all eligible for three-dose Pfizer series (three-dose Modera series are available for people 18 and older), with a fourth booster shot available at least three months after the third dose.
Moderately or severely immunocompromised people who got the J&J vaccine should get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose four weeks after their J&J shot and a booster at least two months after the second shot.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are Saturday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. People in 60653, 60637 and 60649 who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
