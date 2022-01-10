The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for COVID-19 isolation (for those who are sick or have tested positive) and quarantining (for those who have been exposed) again last week.
If people were exposed to COVID-19 and are not up-to-date on their vaccinations, meaning the two doses of the CDC-preferred Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they should stay home for at least five days, with the date of exposure counting as "day zero," and wear a mask around others at home. They should get tested at least five days after the close contact.
After the five days of quarantine, they should watch for symptoms until the 10th day, continue wearing a mask at home and in public and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.
If someone was exposed and is up-to-date on vaccinations or had COVID-19 within the past 90 days, they do not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms, but they should get tested after five days. They should watch for symptoms for 10 days after the contact and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms, and they should wear a mask for 10 days in public and around others inside their home.
The CDC cautions everyone who is exposed to avoid travel and being around people who are at high risk.
For isolation, regardless of vaccination status, if people have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, they should stay home for five days, with the date they tested positive being "day zero," and isolate themselves from others from inside their home. They should stay in a specific "sick room" or area and use a separate bathroom, if possible, and else wear a mask when they have to be around others.
After five days, they can end isolation if they are fever-free without using fever-reducing medication and have improving symptoms. They can also end isolation after five days if they have no symptoms. If they were seriously ill, they should isolate for 10 days and consult a doctor. Until the 10th day, they should wear a mask, avoid travel and avoid being around people who are at high-risk.
The CDC is now recommending everyone 12 and older get a booster dose of the vaccine: Pfizer recipients at least five months after completing the series, Moderna recipients six months after, and Johnson & Johnson recipients two months after.
During a Jan. 5 press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases specialist, referred to laboratory and clinical data that indicates that booster shots bring up vaccine protection against omicron.
Evidence continues to build that omicron causes a less severe form of COVID-19: research from Canada that Fauci cited found that the risk of hospitalization or death was 65% lower among omicron than the delta variant and 83% less of intensive care, with animal studies indicating that the omicron strain may be less likely to get into the lungs.
That said, because of how profoundly contagious it is, enormous numbers of people are becoming sick, and huge numbers of those sick people, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated, are sick enough to require hospitalization.
In Chicago, Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said on Jan. 4 that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are at the highest they’ve been since the beginning of the pandemic, and intensive care unit census figures are at the highest they’ve been since December 2020.
The lower ICU numbers may be in part because of advancements in treating COVID-19, she said. But the overwhelming number of people who are being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Chicago are unvaccinated.
Though omicron is causing many breakthrough infections among vaccinated people, unvaccinated Chicagoans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 at twice the rate as vaccinated Chicagoans and thrice the rate of vaccinated-and-boosted Chicagoans.
Most breakthrough infections are very mild; more importantly, hospitalization rates remain profoundly lower among vaccinated people who contract COVID-19 than among unvaccinated people with COVID-19. Unvaccinated Chicagoans with COVID-19 are being hospitalized at five-times the rate of vaccinated Chicagoans and nine-times the rate of vaccinated and boosted Chicagoans.
While Fauci cautioned that rapid community spread of the omicron strain is causing larger numbers of (mostly unvaccinated) children being hospitalized, Arwady noted that, given COVID-19's relative lack of serious complications in children, it is roughly akin to the flu in the city, with similar rates of hospitalizations.
Arwady acknowledged the difficulty in currently getting rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, due to supply chain issues and the federal government's move to centralize distribution. (Five hundred million are due to be distributed via a website.) Arwady said CDPH's last quantity was distributed earlier this month to the city's homeless shelters.
She noted that CDPH is doing a lot of PCR testing, though demand on labs is causing wait times for results to increase.
Should anyone test positive, Arwady stressed they should consider it a positive and not try to confirm it with another test. She said the test-taker should isolate. If anyone is experiencing cold or flu symptoms, assume it is COVID-19 and isolate. She said to not go to the emergency room or call an ambulance for a ride there for a test.
The most-recent data from CDPH is from the day after Christmas to New Year's Day and reflects an expected decrease in testing. Nevertheless, case rates continued to increase on the mid-South Side over that time.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 565 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,411 tests conducted from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 — a 24.5% positivity — up from 460 the week before, and four people died, up from two the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 18%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 56.2% are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 5, up 0.4% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 540 people tested positive out of 2,599 tests — a 25.9% positivity — up from 484, and one person died, down from two the week before. The number of tests dropped 26%. Out of eligible residents, 70.4% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 624 people tested positive out of 3,467 tests — a 21.2% positivity — up from 565, and two people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests dropped 16%. Out of eligible residents, 54.6% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 592 people tested positive out of 3,198 tests — an 18% positivity — up from 531, and two people died, up from one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 31%. Out of eligible residents, 48.8% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 69.1% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
