On Friday, Chicago reported a seven-day rolling daily average of 870 COVID-19 cases a day, trending downward. Case numbers are the only standard left that the Department of Public Health uses to gauge community transmission and risk showing very high transmission, with test positivity and hospital capacity decreasing from the peak of the omicron surge.
Improvement in these factors makes it likelier that Chicago will be able to end its proof-of-vaccination requirement, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the health department, said at a Feb. 1 press conference. "If we continue to see the kind of progress we've seen over the last few weeks, I don't expect that it would be very long," Arwady said.
Though breakthrough infections among vaccinated Chicagoans have happened with greater frequency during the omicron wave, Arwady said protection from prior COVID-19 infections have offered "almost no" protection against re-infection. She pointed out again that those who get breakthrough infections are profoundly less likely to get seriously ill, hospitalized or die, but she furthermore noted that vaccination still protects against infection itself.
Unvaccinated Chicagoans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as vaccinated Chicagoans. At the peak of the omicron wave, one in 90 vaccinated Chicagoans was testing positive for COVID-19 every week, but one in 40 unvaccinated Chicagoans were. (By the end of January, that was down to one in 400 and one in 140 vaccinated and unvaccinated Chicagoans, respectively.)
Arwady stressed that the disease is not only affecting elderly people and that everyone needs to get vaccinated, a fifth of the hospitalizations in Chicago during the omicron wave have been in 18- to 39-year-olds, nearly all of whom had not been vaccinated. Six Chicagoans aged 18-29 died in the past two months from COVID-19, and 19 Chicagoans in their 30s did, too, almost all unvaccinated.
Almost half of the Chicagoans who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past two months have been Black, as were half of those who have died. "That is due to a number of things," Arwady said. "It's due to more underlying conditions. It's due to potentially access issues. But first and foremost, it is related to the fact that we still are not where we need to be particularly for Black Chicagoans getting vaccinated."
Only 52.5% of Black Chicagoans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series as of Feb. 2, compared with 75.6% of Asian Chicagoans, 63.8% of Latino Chicagoans and 69.7% of white Chicagoans.
Nearly the entire increase in deaths in the past two months has come from unvaccinated Chicagoans.
Arwady did say that early treatments — monoclonal antibodies or oral or intravenous antiviral drugs — are more and more available each week, but they need to be used as soon as possible. Arwady said the top reason Chicago doctors say they can't use them is that people call too late. Whether people at serious risk for COVID-related complications are vaccinated or not, Arwady said for them to call a doctor and ask about early treatments upon getting any positive test result.
Arwady said the omicron sub-variant BA.2, the so-called "stealth" sub-variant (she diminished the nickname) has been detected in Chicago. She said this is not a surprise and that it is a sign that the city's viral surveillance systems are working, but she said she expects that it will become more common in omicron samples.
There have not been any issues with BA.2 and vaccine effectiveness, Arwady said, adding that COVID-19 cases are increasing in Denmark, where BA.2 is common, and the case rate decrease has slowed in the United Kingdom, possibly because BA.2 is more common there. But she noted that in South Africa, where BA.2 is common, cases are not increasing.
The Associated Press reported that an institute of the Danish Institute of Health said late in January that preliminary calculations indicated that BA.2 is one and a half times as contagious as BA.1, which at the press conference Arwady explained is the original omicron variant. Researchers projected that the Danish omicron wave may therefore be higher and extend further into February than previous projections.
"I'm telling you all this detail just to tell you we don't know yet whether BA.2 is going to have any sort of significant impact on our picture here. We will let you know if there is anything of significant concern, but being vaccinated continues to be the most-important thing, and the protection looks good against this version of omicron, just as it does against the others," Arwady said.
At a Feb. 2 press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said BA.2 does have a "modest" transmission advantage over BA.1 but "not nearly the transmission advantage" between omicron and the delta variant. Nor, she said, has any evidence emerged that it is more severe.
"So, in terms of how we anticipate this will impact cases: In many places we’ve seen BA.2 so far, cases have continued to come down, although at a slower rate," she said. "In some case — in some countries, like Denmark, cases have gone up associated with BA.2, but that’s also in the context of relaxing mitigation strategies, mitigation measures, which is why we’re currently keeping those in place, among the reasons."
On Feb. 1, Arwady said two things are currently driving vaccinations in Chicagoans: the increase in cases and, particularly for younger people, the city's vaccination rate. Echoing Arwady, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Feb. 3 to the closed-press annual meeting of the Illinois Restaurant Association that "As long as we continue to make progress with a downward trend in the city’s overall COVID-19 metrics, we will be able to lift the vaccination requirement for indoor dining in a matter of weeks," the trade group said.
Arwady again said the proof-of-vaccination requirement is not going to be in place forever, just through the surge as environments like restaurants, bars and gyms can be dangerous for people who are unvaccinated, which could in turn stress the city's hospitals.
While 80% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older have now gotten a first dose of vaccine, the only local ZIP code where they they have done so is 60615. Arwady said national public health officials look to 80% as the bottom benchmark of where vaccinations should be.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 48 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,623 tests conducted from Jan. 23-29 — a 2.4% positivity — down from 112 the week before, and three people died, up from one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 11%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 58.9% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 1, up 0.6% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 62 people tested positive out of 3,291 tests — a 2.6% positivity — down from 115, and one person died, down from three the week before. The number of tests decreased 6%. Out of eligible residents, 72.3% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 105 people tested positive out of 7,633 tests — a 1.6% positivity — down from 157, and one person died, down from six the week before. The number of tests increased 18%. Out of eligible residents, 57.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.5%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 62 people tested positive out of 3,242 tests — a 2.7% positivity — down from 113, and five people died, down from six the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 10%. Out of eligible residents, 51.3% are fully vaccinated, up 0.5%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 71.5% of Chicagoans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests is covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
