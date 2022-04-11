COVID-19 is spreading at a fairly low rate now. Vaccines have been available for adults for more than a year, and while the disease is far from endemic, even people who had been extremely cautious for the past two years have begun to live less worried lives.
But millions of Americans, tens of thousands of Chicagoans and hundreds of Hyde Parkers cannot let their guards down because of their compromised immune systems, chemotherapy, organ transplants, genetic conditions or a wide variety of medications.
Angela Dieffenbach, head of the ceramics department at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., takes immunosuppressive drugs, which weakens the immune system to prevent it from doing damage to the patient’s body. Before the pandemic, her condition didn't affect her that much, beyond occasionally donning a mask in public after a sickness. But her life has now changed by several orders of magnitude.
"I feel like I realized before other people that it was going to impact my life really radically," she said in an interview. "Before COVID was even in the United States, I was getting a treatment at the hospital and my nurse brought up the pandemic. And she said that if it came to the states, I would die. And then she looked at my husband and said, 'Oh, he'll be fine, though.'"
During the pandemic's first year, Dieffenbach only saw her husband and a few home health nurses. She and her husband have moved out of the city for the northwest suburbs, having found it hard to go for walks in an urban environment and have enough space at a crosswalk. Their new home’s proximity to the Cook County Forest Preserves has been a balm.
Nothing about Dieffenbach's appearance belies her compromised immune system. "I've had to become a lot more open about my medical condition," she said. "Sometimes I do have to tell folks I'm immunocompromised. And they're normally really surprised, and they say things like 'I never would have known just looking at you.' And I think there's a lot of folks who are immunocompromised and you have no idea. We're not a certain age. We don't look a certain way. I don't necessarily look ill."
She literally wears her status on her sleeve, in the form of a button saying that she is immunocompromised. "That was definitely something that I kept pretty private before the pandemic, but now I have to have that conversation a lot. And it is exhausting!"
Dieffenbach has been vaccinated and boosted but said the shots' efficacy is "a big question mark." Her doctors have told her that they don't know how well they will work for her, because she could not stop taking her immunosuppressive drugs when she got vaccinated.
Her doctors have said coronavirus antibody tests may give a false sense of hope, and their advice for her is to act as though she is unvaccinated. And getting COVID-19, which is orders of magnitude worse than most other respiratory diseases and still spreading at pandemic levels, would be incredibly bad for her and other immunocompromised people.
Dieffenbach runs programming for 200 students at HPAC; like many professionals, she worked remotely for the first year of the pandemic. When she had to come into work — to fire the kiln, for instance — she came at odd hours, while no one else was at the building.
She teaches in person now, and HPAC requires all of her students to be vaccinated and to wear masks. She said students have missed class because of known COVID-19 exposures. But outside of the classroom, she said passersby have given her and her husband the side-eye for wearing masks at this point of the pandemic in apparently low-risk settings.
She thinks the judgment comes because she looks healthy and relatively young.
"You see lots of people going back to normal life and getting back together, and I so miss seeing family members and taking trips. It's really isolating," she said.
The only place Dieffenbach goes is to work in Hyde Park. She has not gone out to eat in a restaurant. She and her husband still get groceries delivered. She has missed every holiday and birthday gathering and every funeral since the pandemic began, including her grandmother's memorial service.
She nevertheless expects things to get back to normal, with the caveat that her personal life is on a different timeline than everyone else's. "I think I'm behind folks quite a bit for interactions," she said.
"What I do hope is that the longer this is around, the more we'll understand how to treat it and interact with the medical community. That's my hope. My strategy has just been to wait as long as humanly possible to get sick so that the doctors know what they're doing and have good treatments. I do hope that it'll be something closer to flu. We know how to treat that: you can get Tamiflu as soon as you have symptoms."
Dieffenbach hopes people stay home when they're ill and prioritize becoming well and not spreading sickness. She hopes, two-plus pandemic years on, that people will realize how interconnected we are and how important community and solidarity are. And she emphasized the need to have a sense of compassion for people who are still taking additional precautions, regardless of how they look.
Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, on April 7 that the city’s COVID-19 risk remains low, with the disease not badly impacting the health care system or spreading widely. Masks are not recommended, they would be “if and when” there is medium COVID-19 risk, she said, and they could be required in certain places like Chicago Public Schools.
High risk, as was the case during the height of the omicron surge this winter, would require people to wear masks and other containment strategies like vaccine requirements for some public venues.
The fewest number of Chicagoans are dying now since the pandemic began, and the smallest number of Chicagoans are being hospitalized per day since last July.
COVID-19 cases are rising in Chicago. The even-more-contagious BA.2 strain of the omicron variant now makes up more than two-thirds of the identified cases in the city, but Arwady noted that the rate of current increase in cases is far less sharp than it was in December.
She expects weeks of gradual increase in cases and positivity, akin to the surge of the alpha variant last spring, as the rollout of vaccines began. She put the hundreds of identified cases a day being currently identified in the context of widespread vaccine uptake and significant amounts of testing.
She estimated that there are around three times the number of cases as CDPH identifies, given the number of home tests people are taking and other factors.
Because so many Chicagoans got sick during the surge, Arwady said that there is a large degree of protection against BA.2 in the population. Vaccinated people who got breakthrough infections likely have stronger protection now.
Among fully vaccinated Chicagoans, 99.77% have not been hospitalized for COVID-19, and 99.97% haven't died from the disease.
“The most important thing is vaccination, especially in terms of preventing that severe illness. But with every passing day, I am more confident that in the very short term, we will avoid a major increase like we saw in the omicron surge," Arwady said.
She expects that there may be a new booster dose of vaccine for everyone, formulated for the variants in the fall. But in the meantime, the most important thing is for everyone in the population to get vaccinated.
Black Chicagoans remain the least likely to be vaccinated among race and ethnic groups, but they are leading first- and second-vaccination uptake since the beginning of March. Metrics on the mid-South Side remain low.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 from March 27 to April 2 out of 2,059 tests — a 0.5% positivity — up from eght the week before, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 4%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 60.8% are fully vaccinated as of April 6, up 0.1% from the week before, which is medium on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 42 people tested positive out of 2,315 tests — a 2% positivity — up from 16, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests increased 2%. Out of eligible residents, 73.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, low on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 42 people tested positive out of 3,238 tests — a 1.4% positivity — up from 33, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests increased 12%. Out of eligible residents, 59% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, six people tested positive out of 2,613 tests — a 0.2% positivity — down from nine, and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed decreased 6%. Out of eligible residents, 53.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.1%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 73.1% of Chicagoans are fully vaccinated.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are Saturday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. People in 60653, 60637 and 60649 who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
