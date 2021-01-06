Statewide Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations could be lifted within 10 days.
Starting Jan. 15, exactly one incubation period from New Year’s Day, any region that has met requirements for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of the Tier 3 mitigation plan, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.
“I’m cautiously optimistic as there are some early signs indicating that some regions have made real progress and won’t reverse that progress this week or next,” Pritzker said.
The entire state has been under Tier 3 restrictions since Nov. 20 in an effort to combat a potential holiday surge in cases. Under these increased restrictions businesses are required to follow 25% capacity limits, and close bars and restaurants to indoor service – a mitigation that will still be in place even when a region moves back to Tier 2.
Pritzker said that despite not seeing a post-Thanksgiving surge, he is still advising Tier 3 restrictions be upheld for one incubation period, or 14 days, to ensure infection rates remain as low as possible.
After Jan. 15, regions will be able proceed past Tier 2, which would allow restaurants and bars to reopen for indoor service, depending on their future infection and hospitalization rates.
Because of high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended two initial priority groups receive the first rounds of vaccination.
Those in Phase 1A, who are currently receiving vaccines, include health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B will include Illinois residents age 65 years or older and non-health care frontline essential workers. ACIP recommended residents 75 years or older be prioritized, but Illinois reduced the age by 10 years. Pritzker noted the average age of COVID-19 deaths is 81 for white residents, 72 for Black residents and 68 for Latino residents.
Phase 1B will begin once Phase 1A is substantially complete, but a specific time period is not yet clear. Pritzker said that many healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents are still in the process of receiving the vaccine and a decrease in federal vaccine distribution could delay the move to the next phase.
The increase in federal vaccine distribution relies heavily on whether the Biden administration will implement the Defense Production Act. President Donald Trump invoked this Cold War-era law in response to the pandemic which gave him emergency authority to control domestic industries.
The Defense Production Act was most recently used to prevent the hoarding of supplies, limit the export of medical goods like personal protective equipment and increase the production of critical supplies. Pritzker anticipates that there will be a significant increase in vaccine distribution once the DPA is invoked.
From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, percent-positivities dropped in two out of the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 54 from Dec. 20-26, and no deaths, down from two the week before. There was a 4.9% positivity rate out of 940 tests performed, down from 5.1% from the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 11%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 47 confirmed cases, down from 50 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 4.6% positivity rate out of 1,031 tests, up from 3.9% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 19%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 57 confirmed cases, down from 65 the week before, and one death, down from five the week before. There was a 5% positivity rate out of 1,129 tests, up from 4.8% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 17%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 71 confirmed cases, down from 81 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 7% positivity out of 1,016 tests, down from 7.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 5%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Wednesday, Jan. 6, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the University of Chicago reported one positive coronavirus case out of 358 tests; the week before, the school identified two positive cases out of 364 tests. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 496 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Jan. 2, there were 80 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC; on Dec. 30, there were 91, and on Dec. 2, there were 108. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., , 773-268-7600.
Barbic reported from Springfield. Herald staff contributed. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation. The Herald is a member of the Illinois Press Association.
