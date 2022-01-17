The omicron wave is hitting the University of Chicago community, with hundreds of students, faculty members and employees testing positive since late December.
That being said, many students — 323 of whom were isolating as of Jan. 13, compared with the 597 who had been cleared from isolation since the beginning of the academic year in the fall — are not in Hyde Park.
The school delayed the beginning of winter quarter classes, delayed the beginning of on-campus instruction to next Monday and is only encouraging students to return to their residence halls on Thursday.
The U. of C. has also instituted a booster requirement on top of its COVID-19 vaccination requirement, with a Jan. 24 deadline; however, many students got tested to see if they had the disease beforehand so as to get an exemption from the requirement if they were infected.
Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health has said people should wait 10 days after their positive test before getting a booster shot.
As of press time, the U. of C. is still planning to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 24, as positivity rates on campus and in Chicago have trended down recently.
Omicron may have reached peak, but more death, infections will come
Cases in Chicago are declining from a peak on Jan. 5, though the city’s positivity rate on Monday was still 17.5% — 1.6% higher still than it was on Nov. 12, 2020, at the height of the second surge, when vaccines weren’t yet available.
Locally, numbers from Jan. 2-8 declined or plateaued.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 419 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,860 tests — a 16% positivity — down from 587 the week before, and two people died, down from three the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 9%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 56.8% are fully vaccinated as of Jan. 12, up 0.4% from the week before, which is "medium" on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 551 people tested positive out of 4,501 tests — a 13.7% positivity — down from 556, and three people died, up from one the week before. The number of tests increased 57%. Out of eligible residents, 70.9% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, "low" on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 667 people tested positive out of 6,393 tests — an 11.7% positivity — up from 650, and four people died, up from two the week before. The number of tests increased 59%. Out of eligible residents, 55.2% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 491 people tested positive out of 3,833 tests — a 15% positivity — down from 627, and four people died, up from two the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 6%. Out of eligible residents, 49.3% are fully vaccinated, up 0.3%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
Citywide, 69.7% of Chicagoans 5 years old and older are fully vaccinated.
Since Dec. 12, when the omicron variant began to take off in the city, 34 Chicagoans living in the four aforementioned mid-South Side ZIP codes died of COVID-19, representing 8.2% of the 416 total deaths in the area over the course of the pandemic through Jan. 8. It typically takes weeks for patients who have contracted COVID-19 to die from it.
During a Dec. 12 press briefing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Direct Dr. Rochelle Walensky, asked to contextualize the national 40% increase in COVID-19 deaths over the past week, said those deaths may be lagging deaths from the delta wave of the pandemic.
"Death rates are down from omicron of about 91%," Walensky said. "We will need to follow those deaths over the next couple of weeks to see the impact of omicron on mortality."
The sheer number of people being infected by the omicron strain of COVID-19 — thousands on the mid-South Side alone — is resulting in the health care system being taxed the way that it is. The University of Chicago Medical Center is serving more COVID-19 patients than it ever has before.
Of the thousands of additional health workers Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has contracted to work at Illinois' hardest-hit hospitals, 27 are at the UCMC.
Per a Jan. 13 memo by Chief Operating Officer Jason Keeler, they are mostly nurses but also include respiratory technicians, phlebotomists and pharmacy technicians. The hospital hopes to get more state staffing assistance this week.
"Even with this much-needed state support, staffing across our organization remains severely constrained. Certain areas of our organization are still extremely short-staffed. We will continue to redeploy employees to provide assistance in these units and are working to add additional support from outside our organization," Keeler said.
"Bed capacity continues to be extremely limited, especially in our ICUs. Surgeries and procedures requiring an inpatient admission remain curtailed so we can have capacity to care for patients with urgent and emergent medical needs."
Scores more local people, overwhelmingly unvaccinated, will die from this wave of the pandemic.
Federal government to ship COVID tests, acknowledges cloth masks are less protective
They will not arrive overnight, but every household who wants four free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests can order them from the federal government from Jan. 19 on from COVIDTests.gov.
Tests will typically ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering through the Postal Service; recipients will only need to provide their names and mailing addresses, and they can get status updates over email. There will be a call number for people without internet access.
Officials encourage their use if people have COVID-19 symptoms, five days after close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and before someone is going to gather indoors with a group of people who are at severe risk of COVID-19 complications or who are unvaccinated.
Asked why they are only sending four tests to each household, officials pointed to the tens of thousands of community-based testing sites nationwide where people can go for additional testing should there be need.
Officials said this “is just one of many” programs but demurred if more tests for home delivery would be forthcoming after the 500 million tests available now are shipped out.
The CDC has also updated its consumer website to acknowledge that cloth masks are not as effective at protecting people against COVID-19 infection as disposable surgical masks and KN95s. Well-fitting respirators, like N95s, offer the most protection.
Local testing and vaccination information
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated or boosted at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
