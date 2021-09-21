More than half of South Shore residents aged 12 and older have gotten a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The neighborhood, covered by ZIP code 60649, is one of the last ZIP codes in the city to meet that benchmark.
Citywide hospitalizations are down 15% from the week before, and the city's positivity rate as of Sept. 13 was 3.2%, down from 3.8% the week before.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 46 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,267 tests conducted from Sept. 5-11 — a 4% positivity — up from 40 the week before, and no one died, same as the week before. The number of tests performed rose 17%, and 42.6% of all residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.4% from the week before; 52.5% of eligible residents, aged 12 and older, are fully vaccinated.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 42 people tested positive out of 1,274 tests, down from 56 the week before — a 3% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests performed rose 3%, and 59% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before; 66.1% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 52 people tested positive out of 1,344 tests, down from 59 the week before — a 3.7% positivity — and one person died, down from two the week before. The number of tests performed rose 3%, and 42.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.4% from the week before; 50.2% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
- In 60649, 35 people tested positive out of 1,426 tests — a 2.3% positivity — down from 55 the week before, and three people died, up from none the week before. The number of tests performed rose 4%, and 37.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.5% from the week before; 44.4% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
As of Sept. 15, 56.8% of all Chicagoans and 66% of Chicagoans older than 11 are vaccinated.
As of Sept. 18, 84.7%, or 919, of the city's intensive care unit hospital beds were in use, 101 by COVID-19 patients, and 83.8% of the city's acute non-ICU beds were in use. Before the state's reopening in June, if more than 80% of a region's ICU or acute beds were occupied for a sustained period of time, state-imposed restrictions could be put into effect.
Local CPS cases and quarantines
There were two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., the week of Sept. 12-18 with 20 identified close contacts.
There was one confirmed case at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., the week of Sept. 5-11 with 54 close contacts and two cases the week of Sept. 12-18 with 37 close contacts. There were two cases at Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., the week of Sept. 12-18 with 20 close contacts.
"Close contacts," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are people who were within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for 15 or more minutes for a 24-hour period during that person's contagious period, with or without a mask.
Unvaccinated students who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days, during which they will be taught remotely.
Vaccinated but symptomatic close contacts should stay home and get tested, with a positive result requiring a 14-day quarantine. Vaccinated students without symptoms can return to school; Chicago Public Schools recommends they get tested again 3-5 days after exposure.
Testing and vaccine information
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $25 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged 16 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600. Friend Health is scheduling vaccine appointments at all three of its South Side locations at friendhealth.as.me; vaccines are also available on a walk-in basis. UChicago Medicine is also vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
