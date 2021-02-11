Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle have jointly announced that their jurisdictions will opt out of the state's expansion of vaccine eligibility to people with comorbidities and underlying conditions, citing supply issues.
"Our goal is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible," they said in a statement. "That said, our greatest challenge in doing so is the very limited supply of vaccine we are receiving. While we are making progress every day with vaccinating people in 1a and 1b, at this time we are not being supplied with enough doses that would allow us to expand eligibility in these phases.
"Doing so in Chicago and Cook County would add well over one million additional people to 1b, and the result would be that those currently eligible, including seniors, frontline essential workers and those in our most heavily COVID-burdened communities, would have an even harder time getting a vaccine."
Per Chicago Department of Public Health guidelines, Chicagoans who are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and workers, 65 years old or older, living in homeless shelters, correctional centers or other residential settings, first responders or who work in grocery stores, manufacturing, daycares, education (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade), public transportation, the Postal Service, certain areas of the government and in care of "medically fragile children or adults" are eligible for the vaccine.
Chicagoans aged 16-64 with underlying medical conditions are still grouped by the CDPH in Phase 1c, with all other medical workers, and are estimated to become eligible on March 29. All other Chicagoans aged 16 and older are in Phase 2, which is estimated to begin on May 31.
Chicago's positivity rate is presently below 5%, the city's target positivity, for the first time since the beginning of the second COVID-19 surge last fall. A citywide positivity of less than 2% is one the metrics — alongside fewer than 20 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Chicago per day, fewer than 20 emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses and fewer than 20 intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — that the city would need to reach with week-to-week stability to show controlled transmission of the coronavirus.
As of Feb. 10, On Feb. 10, there were 466 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Chicago (high risk under the CDPH metrics) with a 4.7% positivity rate (lower risk), 69 emergency room visits (moderate risk) and 149 ICU beds, or 27% of the city's total capacity, occupied by patients with COVID-19. (moderate risk).
As of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, COVID-19 percent-positivities remain below 5% in all four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 50 from Jan. 24-30, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 3.5% positivity rate out of 1,075 tests performed, down from 3.9% from the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 17%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 44 confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 2.1% positivity rate out of 2,058 tests, up from 1.9% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 10%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 41 confirmed cases, down from 56 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 1.1% positivity rate out of 3,848 tests, down from 1.3% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 8%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 41 confirmed cases, down from 54 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 3.5% positivity out of 1,155 tests, down from 4.5% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 5%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Thursday, Feb. 11, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From Jan 30 to Feb. 5, the University of Chicago reported four positive coronavirus case out of 3,169 tests; the week before, the school identified 11 positive cases out of 4,857 tests. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 720 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Feb. 9, there are 43 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC. At the height of the second surge in late November, there were around 110. At the height of the first surge in mid-April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
Testing is available on the mid-South Side at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended).
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600
- Mile Square Health Center-South Shore, 7037 S. Stony Island Ave., 866-600-2273 (only those who are triaged through the nurse line and recommended for a test can have an appointment scheduled)
The city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the UCMC is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up online at www.howardbrown.org/covid-19/vaccine.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Vaccine signup is also available online through Walgreens and Walmart.
