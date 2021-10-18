COVID-19 rates are rising fast in some northern states like Alaska, Montana and Michigan. The two Minnesota counties home to Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen double-digit rises over the past two weeks, even as Cook County's has dropped 7% over that time period.
One year ago this week, city leaders announced that the deadly second wave of the pandemic had begun; right now, at long last, autumnal weather has descended over Chicago.
Respiratory viruses increase with colder weather, and city officials are worried that coronavirus rates may rise again here. Time will tell in the weeks ahead.
Chicago is readying resources to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 once the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for them.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet approved guidelines as to who should get a booster shot of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the Food and Drug Administration have endorsed boosters of both vaccines to increase the immunizations' protection against the coronavirus.
At any rate, boosters and flu shots, or flu shots and the COVID-19 vaccine itself, can be taken at the same time; the city’s website for information is chicago.gov/flu.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, there was one reported case of COVID-19 at Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Place; the number of quarantined individuals from Oct. 11-17 ranged from 14-17. There were two cases at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and two more on Oct. 13; the number of quarantined individuals ranged from 10-44 over the week.
The Herald is reporting any cases at Chicago Public Schools and quarantines only in the event that they were preceded by new cases.
Last Wednesday, the district announced that unvaccinated employees can continue working after Friday's vaccine mandate deadline if they get tested every week. They would have originally been ineligible to work if they did not get vaccinated by Oct. 15 and not gotten an exemption.
CEO Pedro Martinez said he was reluctant to set the new deadline but that the district would work hard to have employees and students get immunized before the winter holiday, Chalkbeat reported — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is allowing unvaccinated city workers to test weekly through December. The school unions are saying that a hard vaccination mandate could lead to a staffing crunch amid the broader labor shortage.
After the University of Chicago conducted thousands of COVID-19 tests at the end of September, the school's coronavirus testing program is mandatory only for people who have received a vaccine exemption. It is voluntary for vaccinated people. Only a few hundred people have been tested this month, and just one student has tested positive.
On Friday, the school's reporting deadline, the U. of C. reported that more than 91% of its employees had been vaccinated; the goal is to have as close to a totally vaccinated workforce as possible.
Infection rates are still low on the mid-South Side, and vaccination rates are slowly increasing, as they have since the spring.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1,548 tests conducted from Oct. 3-9 — a 2.8% positivity — down from 33 the week before, and no one died, down from one the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 7%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 23 people tested positive out of 1,993 tests, down from 33 — a 1.6% positivity — and no one died, down from one person. The number of tests rose 1%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 40 people tested positive out of 2,868 tests, down from 50 — a 1.5% positivity — and no one died, down from one person. The number of tests dropped 4%
- In 60649, South Shore, 28 people tested positive out of 2,636 tests — a 1.4% positivity — down from 54, and two people died, up from one person. The number of tests performed rose 24%.
- In Hyde Park, 73.5% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3% from the week before.
- In Kenwood, 62.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
- In Woodlawn, 44.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
- In Washington Park, 40.8% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.8%.
- In Oakland, 52.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.7%.
- In South Shore, 46.9% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.6%.
- In Douglas, 53.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
Out of all eligible Chicagoans, 68.1% are fully vaccinated.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $25 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is also vaccinating everyone, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
