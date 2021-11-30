The much-mutated omicron variant is likely coming to Chicago. The city is surveilling and preparing for it as the world plays the waiting game to see how bad it will be.
Viruses constantly mutate. If one of the mutations makes the virus more contagious, or the vaccines against it less likely to be effective, that virus variant will be more likely to spread.
There are three levels of variants: variants of interest, variants of concern and variants of high consequence. Omicron is a variant of concern, with repeated transmission; they may be contagious, more able to evade the immune system, able to make people sicker, or treatments may be less effective against them.
The alpha variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom last year and drove numbers up in Chicago this spring, is a variant of high concern. So is the now-dominant and very contagious delta variant.
There has not yet been a coronavirus variant of high consequence. At a Nov. 30 press conference public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said such vaccines would really not work well against such a variant, or some other type of major change had occurred in the virus that would present "a big, big setback."
"It's possible that omicron could be designated a variant of high consequence," she said. "But it has not happened yet. Right now, it has been designated a variant of concern, because we think it is likely more transmissible — more contagious — than delta, based on the pattern that we were seeing in South Africa. It may be more likely to evade our own immune systems, meaning we may see more breakthrough infections of people who are vaccinated, and we may see more repeat infections of people who previously had COVID."
The percentage of sequenced coronavirus tests in South Africa that turned out to be omicron rapidly spiked compared with delta and beta, another variant that never took off in the United States, meaning it is likely more transmissible than other variants.
Right now, cases remain relatively low in South Africa; understanding just how transmissible the variant is and how sick it makes people are important outstanding questions. There is not any evidence right now that omicron makes people sicker, but research is continuing. Arwady said that forthcoming COVID-19 oral treatments "should work just fine" against the new variant, as should testing.
National sequencing has progressed to the point that, if every 1 in 10,000 infections is of the omicron variant, it will be detected, Arwady said. In Chicago, it's 1 in 100. The CDPH is asking partner hospitals to double the number of samples that they have been giving them already. Authorities are also looking for concerning situations, like outbreaks, concerning breakthroughs or people who have gotten COVID-19 three times for sequencing to see if a variant might be involved.
CDPH is also sampling wastewater at manhole levels to test for the coronavirus in neighborhoods.
While Merck's pill's effectiveness has been downgraded after continued Food and Drug Administration testing, Arwady said the other antiviral pill, made by Pfizer, is different, and has been shown in preliminary results to cut hospitalization risks of people with COVID-19 by 90%.
"I would not expect that to work differently against a variant, because it does not work against a genetic code. It has to do with the enzymes. So we're adding new tools all the time," she said. "We've never expected a vaccine to be 100% protective. There's no such thing. We don't expect a drug, even, to be 100% effective. The FDA had said even a vaccine that was 50% protective, they would give the green light to, because that has the potential to really shift the whole pandemic."
Even if omicron should drop the vaccines' efficacy to 70% or below, "It doesn't mean that it's not having a huge role in protection," Arwady said. Research on the vaccines' efficacy against omicron should be ready by mid-December, and Arwady said research on people who have gotten sick with the variant, to gauge how sick they got, will also take a few weeks.
Masks still work against spreading COVID-19. Arwady said she has "no desire and no plans at this point" to have another shutdown; if one would happen, it would only occur if there were threats to the city's healthcare system.
"Where are nowhere near that," she said, "and nothing that I'm seeing at this point is making me hugely concerned about going there. I'm extremely confident in these vaccines and in this technology." mRNA vaccines, like the ones by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, could be retrofitted into boosters for the omicron variant in three months, and she said she expects that people will continue being protected from the existing vaccines and boosters.
"Probably not as high of protection," said Arwady, "but probably protection, including from the more severe outcomes."
Earlier on Nov. 30, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, said in a press conference that in-use vaccines are directed against the strain of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.
"You get a certain level of antibodies that are specific against that strain," he said. "Then we had the evolution of variants, including, for example, the very problematic delta variant." Delta's mutations somewhat diminished the vaccines' protections, but the antibodies they produced, as well as the other aspects of the immune response they produced, still provide some degree of protection. Boosters increase their degree of protection.
"That's usually most manifested in protection against severe disease that leads to hospitalization," Fauci said. "So when we say that although these mutations suggest a diminution of protection and a degree of immune evasion, you still — from experience we have from delta — can make a reasonable conclusion that you would not eliminate all protection against this particular variant."
We do not know how much omicron will diminish the vaccines' effectiveness, if it turns out to do so, as it appears likely to do, but once people get vaccine boosters, they will get an elevated level of protection. And Fauci said researchers are hopeful there will be some degree of protection.
Arwady, for her part, said there are different parts of immune antibodies and immune T-cells that have a part to play in the body's immune response against COVID-19.
Rather than wait for hypothetical boosters made to combat the omicron variant, she encouraged people to get the available boosters now, and if people are not vaccinated, she encouraged them to get their shots.
"Right now, delta is doing a job on Chicago and on the Upper Midwest," she said. "I can't predict 100% what the future may be, but what I have learned over and over again is that you do not want to wait for a potential worst-case scenario."
Boosters make people less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to spread it if they get it, because people tend to be sick less and less sick if they get a breakthrough infection.
Local figures
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 36 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,166 tests conducted from Nov. 14-20 — a 2.2% positivity — down from 50 the week before, and no one died, down from one person the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 6%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 59 people tested positive out of 2,673 tests, up from 51 — a 2.7% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests rose 9%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 67 people tested positive out of 3,697 tests, down from 78 — a 2.2% positivity — and no one died, the same as the week before. The number of tests rose 7%
- In 60649, South Shore, 71 people tested positive out of 3,357 tests — a 2.6% positivity — the same as the week before, and two people died, down from four people the week before. The number of tests performed rose 9%.
- In Hyde Park, 74.7% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.2% from the week before.
- In Kenwood, 64.8% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3%.
- In Woodlawn, 48.1% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3%.
- In Washington Park, 45% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.6%.
- In Oakland, 56.1% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.5%.
- In South Shore, 50% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.4%.
- In Douglas, 55.6% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated, up 0.3%.
In Chicago, 70.8% of the population aged 12 and older is fully vaccinated.
The following number of students were quarantined at local Chicago Public Schools as of Saturday, Nov. 27:
- 35 at Ariel Elementary, 1119 E. 46th St.
- 29 at Murray Elementary, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., after the number of isolated individuals last month peaked at 184 on Nov. 19.
- 38 at Ray School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
- 8 at Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.,
- 12 at Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.
The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting. The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
Up to 10 people at once can be vaccinated at their homes by appointment through the Protect Chicago at Home program; hours are weekdays, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $100 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.